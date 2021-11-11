Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared
with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for
fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat,
poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today.
October’s
movement is the first monthly fall since February 2021, when
prices also fell 0.9 percent. After adjusting for
seasonality, prices fell 0.1 percent in October
2021.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more