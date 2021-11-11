Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February



Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today.

October’s movement is the first monthly fall since February 2021, when prices also fell 0.9 percent. After adjusting for seasonality, prices fell 0.1 percent in October 2021.

