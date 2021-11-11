Freedom Furniture Powers Company And Customer Experience Transformation With Boomi

Auckland, New Zealand – November 11, 2021 – Boomi™, intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced that Freedom Furniture has chosen the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to intelligently connect its IT environment. With Boomi, the company was able to create a singular view of all data to drive operational transformation, support a product evolution, and enable personalised customer experiences across brick-and-mortar and ecommerce operations.

A leading furniture and homewares retailer, Freedom operates 58 stores across Australia and New Zealand. Following a period of underperformance, the company established a design-led and technology-enabled turnaround strategy, digitally transforming itself to streamline operations, overcome fulfillment and delivery challenges, and improve customer experience in-store and online.

Critical to this plan was creating an IT environment capable of supporting its transition to a dynamic business in a booming industry, and centralising data to improve decision-making. The company selected Boomi to enable an omni-channel business model, where in-store and online experiences are equally seamless and customers can get the products they want, how, and when they want them, whether visiting a store or shopping online.

“When customers go online to purchase, it’s essential that we deliver the same experience they’ve come to know in-store,” said Richard McPartlin, chief information officer (CIO) at Freedom. “Australians want a personalised experience, and Boomi is the beating heart connecting our many limbs so we can accurately track online orders, keep pace with the demand, and ensure Freedom adapts and evolves quickly with everything under a singular view.”

Freedom is using Boomi’s low code, cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to integrate dozens of business-critical systems that make up its best-of-breed technology environment, incuding SAP Commerce Cloud ecommerce, Fluent order management (OMS), Shippit shipping management, and Triquestra’s Infinity point-of-sale (POS) systems.

With more than 170 integrations built and deployed, Boomi also securely consolidates all of Freedom’s operational, customer, and transactional data within a centralised software interface in real-time, creating a singular view of every part of the business.

Freedom relies on this accurate, up-to-date data to inform business decisions pertaining to products, supply chain and sourcing, and customer interactions. It is also used to personalise every transaction so that customers are kept informed from the moment they make a purchase through to delivery, and to deliver personalised recommendations through Freedom’s My Loyalty customer loyalty program.

Additional outcomes include:

Streamlining the local supply chain : Benefits also extend to Freedom’s internal design team, which is responsible for researching and inspiring the latest styles to stock its warehouses and stores. Boomi delivers data to Freedom’s sourcing teams, which can now better identify, secure, and onboard local suppliers with distinctive Aussie design flare.

: Benefits also extend to Freedom’s internal design team, which is responsible for researching and inspiring the latest styles to stock its warehouses and stores. Boomi delivers data to Freedom’s sourcing teams, which can now better identify, secure, and onboard local suppliers with distinctive Aussie design flare. Improved employee engagement: According to its staff engagement survey, Freedom has increased engagement with workers – from in-store retail assistants, to warehouse teams and head office – by using data to better deliver the right tools and services that enable them do their jobs efficiently.

“Boomi integrates every corner of our application and data stack, from point-of-sale (POS) to customer delivery, and from product management to website ecommerce. As we introduce new systems, Boomi’s low-code capabilities make it quick and easy to ‘plug-and-play’ new technology investments, and accelerates the launch of additional services for our customers,” McPartlin said.

With a modernised integration framework in place, Freedom is now considering deploying Boomi APIs and API Management tool to maintain real-time data transfer between its best-of-breed systems. Future projects will also see it reviewing Boomi’s data cataloguing, master data management, and process automation features.

McPartlin, who has led large-scale IT architecture rebuilds using various integration platforms in previous roles, said Boomi is the only product capable of handling highly-sophisticated technology requirements at scale, and without extensive maintenance requirements.

“It’s very easy to buy new technology systems, with new options entering the market weekly. But Boomi’s on-the-ground specialists and process expertise allowed us to really harness its platform’s capabilities. With the help of Boomi and partners, we could ‘measure twice and cut once’ to ensure we not only implement effectively the first time, but can also scale as we continue to grow and add new products and services for our customers,” he said.

Nathan Gower, managing director A/NZ at Boomi, said, “Freedom Furniture’s digital transformation is not only bringing customers an incredible selection of furniture and homewares, but making every interaction a seamless and personalised one as shoppers update and refurnish their homes and home offices. With Boomi connecting all the digital dots in the organisation, Freedom has the data and insights it needs to better understand what customers want, and therefore source unique – and increasingly local – products that are reminiscent of this iconic, heritage brand.”

