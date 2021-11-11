Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FTN Motion Showcased By Buy NZ Made For World-class Electric Motorcycle

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: FTN Motion

Wellington e-motorcycle startup FTN Motion has been showcased by Buy NZ Made in a new video lauding the company’s commitment to creating its bikes locally, and supporting other local suppliers too.

With parts made by businesses in the Hutt Valley, Miramar and Hamilton, machining and laser cutting done onshore, and painting carried out just down the road from their premises, FTN Motion’s approach is resulting in a quality, New Zealand-made bike and a direct boost for the local business economy.

The company has just moved into a new production workshop space and showroom in the city and is currently working on the second release of their special edition, 100 percent electric Streetdog - a moped-class, cafe-racer style electric motorcycle with a massive 100km range of real life mixed-city commuting, 50km top speed, room for a pillion and 30L of lockable storage - that can be ridden on a standard car licence.

Co-founders Kendall Bristow and Luke Sinclair say their mission is to make the world’s most beautiful moped-class electric motorcycles, while reducing congestion, commute times and pressure on the planet, and to support local as much as possible.

“Our whole team wants to get a good product out there that’s made in New Zealand,” says Kendall.

“We are incredibly proud to be doing this in Wellington, and working with local experts is important to us”.

Kendall says having suppliers so close is very handy, and allows for ease in making any changes. It also results in faster lead times and is proving more beneficial than sourcing parts overseas, particularly with the impacts of Covis-19 on shipping and logistics.

“New Zealand stuff is quality, and it’s great to support local industry,” he says.

“Our desire is to keep the design and production of our electric vehicles as close to home as possible”.

Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says seeing a Kiwi business making electric bikes in New Zealand, 30-years on from the manufacture of the revolutionary Britten V100 in Christchurch is a significant achievement.

“FTN Motion manufactures almost all of its components locally, supporting businesses across New Zealand and taking more control of its supply chains amid global disruption,” he says.

“We have visited FTN’s facility and were inspired by the innovation and sustainable vision. The Streetdog is a ground-breaking electric moped that is smooth to ride, silent and eye-catching.

“I hope FTN will inspire other Kiwi entrepreneurs in the automotive industry to think outside the box and realise there is no limit to what can be achieved here in Aotearoa”.

FTN Motion is currently running a waitlist for the upcoming second production release of the Streetdog, with interested travellers invited to sign up.

