Worldline Joins The Xero App Store To Help SMEs Get Paid Faster With Online EFTPOS

Friday, 12 November 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Worldline

New service to provide an easy, low-cost option for businesses to accept payment of Xero invoices and improve cashflow

AUCKLAND, 12 November 2021 – Worldline has today announced it has joined the Xero App Store providing a new integrated service that will allow small businesses to accept customer payments for Xero-generated invoices via Online EFTPOS.

Online EFTPOS was developed by Worldline (formerly Paymark NZ) to allow consumers to pay for products and services online using money directly from their bank account. Now, when Xero users generate and send an invoice to a customer, they can connect them to Online EFTPOS to accept payment this way.

“For Xero small businesses, in particular those in the construction sector, providing this new way for customers to pay their invoices will be like having an EFTPOS terminal for their business without needing any of the hardware,” says Will Miao, Head of Online Payments at Worldline.

The new integration will provide small businesses using Xero with a low-cost alternative to accepting credit card payments. Managing card fees is a common pain-point for small businesses that often don’t process a high enough volume of credit card transactions. With Online EFTPOS, customers don’t need to have a credit card or even remember their bank account number.

“Such a service helps a business improve cashflow by getting paid faster and in a more cost-effective way,” says Miao.

The Online EFTPOS integration is also a prime example of an effective ‘open banking’ solution, built with industry-developed and standards-led APIs.

Will Miao, Worldline says, “Hardworking small businesses are an important driving force to our economy, and we are excited to help Xero customers spend less time collecting payments, and more time doing what they love and growing their businesses. We are convinced that our new service will be a benefit to Xero customers.”

 

ABOUT WORLDLINE IN NEW ZEALAND

We are New Zealand's leading payments innovator. We design, build and deliver payment solutions that help Kiwi business succeed. Whether you’re looking for in store, online or mobile payment solutions or powerful business insights, Worldline is here to help with technology backed by experience. www.paymark.co.nz

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

 

