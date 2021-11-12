Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WSP Backs Climate Standards For New Government Buildings

Friday, 12 November 2021, 1:53 pm
Press Release: WSP

Leading design, engineering and environmental consultancy WSP in New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement by Climate Change Minister Hon James Shaw and Economic and Regional Development Minister Hon Stuart Nash that low carbon standards for new government properties will be introduced from April 2022.

From 1 April 2022, new non-residential government buildings with a capital value over $25 million will have to meet a minimum Green Star rating of five. The same standard will apply to government buildings with a capital value over $9 million from 1 April 2023.

WSP in New Zealand Managing Director Ian Blair says the standards announced today are a gamechanger in tackling carbon intensity across those yet-to-be-built parts of the public sector.

“Improving building energy performance is vital to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and protecting the environment for future generations.

"We were delighted to provide advice on the lower carbon standards for new government properties, and see this as a positive step forward in accelerating the impact we can make in the infrastructure sector.

"We expect the new standards will help create more urgency around carbon reduction. They will also give the supply chain confidence to innovate and invest in low carbon building materials."

In addition to new builds, retrofitting our existing government buildings for a low-carbon future is critical. This is a challenge that WSP is helping government agencies, developers, contractors and architects tackle today.

"We wholeheartedly support today's announcement and look forward to collaborating further with the public sector to create sustainable, low carbon buildings for a better, healthier future for Aotearoa New Zealand," says Ian.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WSP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 