WSP Backs Climate Standards For New Government Buildings

Leading design, engineering and environmental consultancy WSP in New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement by Climate Change Minister Hon James Shaw and Economic and Regional Development Minister Hon Stuart Nash that low carbon standards for new government properties will be introduced from April 2022.

From 1 April 2022, new non-residential government buildings with a capital value over $25 million will have to meet a minimum Green Star rating of five. The same standard will apply to government buildings with a capital value over $9 million from 1 April 2023.

WSP in New Zealand Managing Director Ian Blair says the standards announced today are a gamechanger in tackling carbon intensity across those yet-to-be-built parts of the public sector.

“Improving building energy performance is vital to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and protecting the environment for future generations.

"We were delighted to provide advice on the lower carbon standards for new government properties, and see this as a positive step forward in accelerating the impact we can make in the infrastructure sector.

"We expect the new standards will help create more urgency around carbon reduction. They will also give the supply chain confidence to innovate and invest in low carbon building materials."

In addition to new builds, retrofitting our existing government buildings for a low-carbon future is critical. This is a challenge that WSP is helping government agencies, developers, contractors and architects tackle today.

"We wholeheartedly support today's announcement and look forward to collaborating further with the public sector to create sustainable, low carbon buildings for a better, healthier future for Aotearoa New Zealand," says Ian.

