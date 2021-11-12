Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kōparepare Pinot Noir Rosé Wins Gold For A Second Year In A Row

Friday, 12 November 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Whitehaven Wines

The 2021 Kōparepare Marlborough Pinot Noir Rosé has won gold at this year’s Marlborough Wine Show. This marks the second year in a row that the wine has been awarded a Gold Medal at the Competition, with only three Rosé wines awarded a Gold Medal in both 2020 and 2021.

Produced by Whitehaven Wines, the Pinot Noir Rosé is part of the Kōparepare wine range that supports the marine environment in New Zealand with every bottle sold. To date Whitehaven has donated over $62,000 to LegaSea, a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring the abundance, biodiversity, and health of New Zealand’s marine environment.

Samantha White, ambassador for the Kōparepare brand and daughter of Whitehaven co-founders Sue and the late Greg White is thrilled with recent Gold Medal win “Two golds in a row really showcases the high calibre of this wine. The Kōparepare range not only supports our marine environment but is also a high-quality range of wines that are made to be enjoyed time and time again. Being able to donate over $62,000 to date is a brilliant joint effort from all our consumers enjoying these wines, while making a difference to our marine environment.”

Funds raised from the Kōparepare range of wines support LegaSea’s work through various campaigns including:

- The Coromandel Scallop Restoration Programme to help restore the scallop life to abundance in the Coromandel

- The Kai Ika Project, promoting full utilisation of fish and repurposing fish waste for communities who value these parts of the fish

- The Fish Care Campaign, promoting best practice techniques to recreational fishers to care for their catch

- The Rescue Fish Campaign, a holistic solution to remedy depleted fish stocks and address environmental damage

- Advocacy work to restore declining fish stocks to abundance in NZ.

Whitehaven are committed to donating $1 from every bottle of Kōparepare purchased to LegaSea, so these wines can be enjoyed while supporting the protection and restoration of our marine environment for future generations.

Please join the Kōparepare community on Instagram and Facebook @kopareparewines and #kopareparewines to help us to spread the word about these delicious wines and their support for our marine environment.

Together, restoring our oceans.

 

Notes:

· Whitehaven has been a supporter of LegaSea since 2017, becoming a Platinum partner to the cause in 2019. Through their Kōparepare (Māori for gift or contribution) range of wines, Whitehaven support LegaSea by donating $1 from every 750ml bottle and 50c from every 375ml bottle of Kōparepare wine sold in NZ.

· Whitehaven was established in 1994 by Sue and the late Greg White. In 2020 Samantha White has joined the Whitehaven team as she continues the legacy that her parents created.

· LegaSea is a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring the abundance, biodiversity and health of New Zealand’s marine environment.

· There are six varieties that make up the Kōparepare label; a Sauvignon Blanc including a lower alcohol 10% Sauvignon Blanc which will appeal to health and lifestyle conscious wine consumers, a Pinot Noir Rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and a Pinot Noir. All made from 100% Marlborough fruit. RRP is between $18.99 for whites and the Pinot Noir Rosé, and $25 for the Pinot Noir.

· Kōparepare was originally launched in 2018 but underwent a rebranding process to better reflect the quality of the range of wines, and to give it a more contemporary label design, relaunching in October 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whitehaven Wines on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 