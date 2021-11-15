Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Release The Fellowship Of The Ring 20th Anniversary Coins

Monday, 15 November 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post is releasing commemorative coins to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

The silver proof coins come in sets of three (The Fellowship, A Shadow in the East and The Quest of the Ring) and will be available to order from today with an issue date of Friday 19 November.

NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris says the coins will be very popular among Kiwis and international collectors and encourages people to get in quickly.

“We are expecting a lot of interest from around New Zealand and the world as these coins are released to mark a milestone in the history of such an iconic film,” he said.

With a limited number of sets, Harris said people will need to get their orders in quickly.

Along with the silver proof coins, NZ Post will also be selling silver brilliant uncirculated coins – one each of Frodo, Gandalf and Boromir.

In September, NZ Post also released a special edition range of The Lord of the Rings stamps.

Both the stamps and coins have been designed by New Zealand artist Sacha Lees.

Lees began her artistic career with a job at Weta Workshop working on The Lord of the Rings trilogy as an illustrator, airbrush artist, creature designer and concept artist.

She also designed NZ Post’s The Fellowship of the Ring stamps in 2001.

With December marking 20 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Harris said NZ Post couldn’t be prouder to offer fans the opportunity to own a little piece of New Zealand history.

“These coins acknowledge that this iconic film is now a significant component of New Zealand history, culture and identity. There is no doubt the film was a turning point for tourism and film production in our little corner of the world.”

One of modern cinema’s greatest achievements, The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring film was nominated for 13 Academy Awards.

New Zealand Post is the exclusive issuer of New Zealand legal tender commemorative coins, in partnership with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Coins available to purchase are:

The Fellowship set of three 1oz silver coins (Frodo/Boromir/Gandalf)

A Shadow in the East set of three 1oz silver coins (Eye/Saruman/Lurtz)

The Quest of the Ring set of three 1oz silver coins (The Doors of Durin/Gandalf’s escape/the Gates of Argonath)

