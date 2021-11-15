Smiths City Welcomes Airpoints™ Onboard

100% kiwi-owned furniture and appliance retailer Smiths City is delighted to welcome Air New Zealand’s popular loyalty programme, Airpoints™ on board.

Smiths City Chief Executive Tony Allison said: “We are excited to announce this partnership which brings together two trusted and loved Kiwi brands. It’s a match made in, well….New Zealand.”

Allison says there is no better time for Airpoints™ to come on board with Black Friday approaching and Christmas providing a great opportunity for customers to earn Airpoints Dollars™.

Airpoints™ can be used not only for flights but an extensive range of technology, homeware, and DIY products at its flagship Airpoints™ Store. Airpoints™ has more than 2.6 million Kiwi based members. Smiths City customers will earn one Airpoints™ Dollar for every $100 spent in its stores, or when they shop online.

Since Smiths City came into 100% kiwi ownership last year, it has returned to doing what it does best, putting itself at the heart of its communities and providing straight up, honest service. It now has 24 stores located from Tauranga to Invercargill.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says she is thrilled to welcome one of New Zealand’s iconic brands to its loyalty programme.

“We have shared ambitions with Smiths City, to reconnect heartland Kiwis to the people and pursuits they love. Smiths City is the ideal local partner and together, we offer more rewards to New Zealanders across the country.

“We are committed to growing our partnership footprint to bring more choice to our valued members and look forward to welcoming Smiths City customers to our programme.”

