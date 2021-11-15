Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Ready For Business As Auckland Reopening Date Looms

Monday, 15 November 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality venues and accommodation providers, particularly those in Auckland, remain desperate for clarity around when the Auckland border will be reopened, says Hospitality New Zealand.

“We’re ready to help Kiwis socialise, and we know they want to, but we seem to be no closer to hearing anything firm from the Government.

“We welcome the announcement that Waikato Is stepping down to Level 2 tomorrow, but we need some idea of what’s happening in Auckland.

“This is critical for our industry.

“Every day it’s delayed, further businesses are failing.

“We know the next few months will be filled with uncertainty because transmission of Covid19 will occur – the genie will be out of the bottle – but we need to get on and start living with the virus.

“We are now one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.

“Every venue around the country, and particularly in Auckland, is ready now to open at “Green” level and to stay open.

“They have done everything that’s been asked of them over the past few months and now they need the Government to make the right decisions, and quickly.

“Our venues know what to do with regards to maintaining distance, staff are masked and vaccinated, and we’ll soon be able to request vaccine certificates from customers.

“That is enough for us all to return to work, to live, and to our family and friends.

“That is enough for us all to return to work, to live, and to our family and friends.

“This has been a slow and seemingly unnecessarily dragged-out and tortuous process and businesses need to be able to begin to make some plans.

Hospitality NZ started a campaign this week that involves venues and accommodation providers around the country installing “We’re Ready” signs alongside the Covid19 signage detailing to customers how hospitality is ready to host the nation safely.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 