Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairies Won’t Close Doors To Kiwis While Hospitality Can’t Open Them

Monday, 15 November 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

While dairies will not close their doors to Kiwis unlike supermarkets and large retailers with looming vaccination certificates, hospitality remains shut despite schools, libraries, museums and retail all reopening in Auckland.

“It’s a land of confusion,” says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group.

“Unvaccinated people can spend hours inside retail malls, libraries and museums with no Covid certificate system in place. Schools are reopening to all age groups yet you cannot have a pint in Auckland. Especially when hospitality staff are fully vaccinated.

“Hospitality is being sacrificed until this certificate system is in place and that sucks because it's ‘wait to Wednesday’ to be drip-fed more information.

“A vaccine passport is not a world first. It’s offered all over the world and we don’t understand why they didn't buy one off the shelf from another country’s health department. We just keep reinventing the wheel and its us and taxpayers who pay.

“There’s a growing risk that some venues may just open up. I don’t condone this at all but I do understand if it comes to a binary choice between losing your business or remaining shut.

“With supermarkets set to close their doors to unvaccinated Kiwis, we want all New Zealanders to know that they can depend on their local dairy when this certificate system starts. Whenever that is.

“Dairy owners and staff secured vaccination priority several months ago as essential workers. We are confident this provides our people with a level of protection supported by personal protection equipment, social distancing and regular cleaning.

“People have to eat and have access to food and other essentials. We want Kiwis to know, regardless of their status, that they can depend on their local dairy to be there for them as we have been ever since the start of the Pandemic,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 