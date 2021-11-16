Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buyer Interest In Central-city Premises For Sale Reflected As Prominent City Bar Changes Hands

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Three retail and commercial office premises located in New Plymouth’s central business district have been placed on the market for sale at a time when there is strong interest in the area’s real estate activity.

One of the properties is located in the city’s busy hub of Devon Street East, while the other two are located nearby in Devon Street West. All locations are zoned Business A under New Plymouth District Council’s plan.

The trio of central New Plymouth properties for sale encompasses:

• A mixed-use building at 16 Devon Street West – featuring a five-storey premises with photographic retailer on the ground level, and two well-presented apartments that possess stunning views on the upper floors. The 460-square metre building sits on some 99-square metres of land - generating an annual net rental of $28,000 from the ground floor retail tenant, and $51,218.52 per annum from the accommodation portion.

• A tenanted two-storey retail and office block at 60 Devon Street East overlooking the city’s busiest pedestrian crossing – sitting on some 284-square metres of land and generating an annual net return of $42,800 from the ground floor retail tenancy with $12,000 gross from the first-floor commercial office tenancy.

and

• A multi-tenanted building at 66 Devon Street West consisting of three retailers and one office occupant – with the potential for any new owner to redevelop the location. The 730- square metre building sits on some 360-square metres of land and produces a combined annual net rental income of approximately $68,000 from the various tenancies.

and

The properties are owned by different parties and are being marketed for sale by Bayleys New Plymouth. Two are for sale by auction and one is for sale by private treaty, at dates ranging through to early December.

Bayleys New Plymouth salesperson Darryl Taylor said there was certainly a renewed interest in the central city’s retail and commercial real estate landscape, which had been highlighted by the recent sale of one of the area’s longest-running bars – the Irish-themed Peggy Gordons Celtic Bar in Egmont Street.

Located at 58 Egmont Street on the corner of Devon Street West, Peggy Gordons has been pouring creamy pints of Guinness for almost 28-years.

The four storey-premises sitting on freehold land, along with the going concern hospitality business, recently sold for more than $2million – and was purchased by a South Taranaki businessman as an investment.

The heritage corner site building housing Peggy Gordons underwent a million-dollar refurbishment five years ago. The bar business and building has been owned by jovial proprietor Bertie Burleigh since 1993, and has poured beverages for such international stars as Tom Cruise and Billy Connolly.

Taylor said the business and property attracted interest from around New Zealand. Following months of negotiations, the deal was concluded in September while the city was still in level two lockdown conditions.

“The sale of the Peggy Gordon’s bar in Egmont Street shows the long-term confidence investors have in New Plymouth’s CBD property market – particularly involving premises located within what is known as the West End arts precinct of town with its proliferation of bars and restaurants,” he said.

“Land and buildings in and around the West End precinct – highlighted by the Peggy Gordons sale - are continuing to attract high value interest and attract a range of quality tenants. By comparison, land and buildings outside the hospo’/entertainment hub but still within the central city are selling well but there is an obvious premium being paid by property owners to be where the ‘action’ is.”

Substantial commercial premises to have emerged in the West End precinct over recent years include the boutique 28-bed King & Queen Hotel Suites which opened in 2016, and the Egmont Business Centre serviced office premises in Egmont Street which was fully refurbished to a high standard in 2017.

“In the past 12 plus months since the initial Covid-19 lockdown, we have experienced rapid growth in the commercial and industrial property markets - particularly the latter - in New Plymouth,” Taylor said.

“This has been driven in majority by low interest rates coupled with the increase in out of town buyers hunting a more appealing yield than they might find in the larger metropolitan areas.

“For the first time we have seen these yields compress below five percent, however there are some great opportunities for unconditional buyers at around six to seven percent in the city.”

New Plymouth District Council is currently developing its City Centre Strategy paper to encourage ongoing rejuvenation of the central business district along the Devon Street West/Devon Street East spine.

As part of that, the council’s Main Street Frontage fund is distributing up to $50,000 a year to assist CBD property owners in upgrading the facades of their buildings. The next round of funding applications closes at the end of November, and Taylor said the city’s business community was eagerly anticipating an announcement of the successful applicants and their properties.

16 Devon Street West, New Plymouth https://www.bayleys.co.nz/2601008

60 Devon Street East, New Plymouth https://www.bayleys.co.nz/2601010

66 Devon Street West, New Plymouth https://www.bayleys.co.nz/2601007

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 