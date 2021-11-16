Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Adroit Partners With Spark To Provide Next-Generation IoT Solutions

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Adroit

Adroit and Spark NZ announced today that they’ve partnered to deliver innovative Environmental IoT solutions utilising the Spark IoT Network.


Adroit is a New Zealand specialist in technology used to monitor environmental changes, and drive efficiency in sustainable industries such as farming, clean-water management and aquaculture.


Under the agreement, Spark clients will be able to access Adroit’s IoT innovation, combined with network services, skills, experience and resources of the Spark NZ organisation.


Adroit Commercial Director, Blair Stewart said that the partnership allows the company to scale up rapidly to meet the growing demand for environmental measurement and reporting.


“A wave of new legislation, combined with increased consumer expectations is driving a surge in interest by businesses of all sizes,” says Stewart.


“Climate change, environmental protection and sustainability are significant global issues and IoT technology is key to identifying the problems and providing solutions.


“Spark NZ and Adroit have partnered to make this essential technology easily accessible for businesses, councils, community groups and other organisations across New Zealand,” he said.


Spark NZ IoT Lead, Tony Agar says he’s excited to work in partnership with Adroit to ensure Kiwi businesses are at the edge of innovation.


“Bringing together our extensive Spark IoT networks, and leading industry experts coupled with Adroit’s technology and smart devices has seen more accurate real-time data and business insights provided across a range of industries and environments,” Agar said.


“We’ve worked with Adroit to deliver solutions in aquaculture, horticulture, construction and environmental monitoring so we’re excited to continue this work through a strengthened partnership.” [read our Data Buoy case study here]


The new partnership allows clients to purchase Adroit products directly from the Spark IoT team, account managers and business hubs, and bill on existing Spark accounts with various payment options.


Clients can also benefit from Adroit leveraging Sparks extensive logistics and field services for equipment procurement, warehousing, delivery, installation and support.


The company will also be partnering to create educational activities such as the Spark webinar series, the Innovation Studio at Spark City in Auckland, and the production of client case study videos.


“This partnership demonstrates how a large enterprise and small business can successfully work together to provide outstanding technology solutions to clients for the benefit of the environment,” says Stewart.

