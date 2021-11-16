Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Massey University New Zealand Retirement Expenditure Guidelines

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Financial Advice New Zealand

Achieving expectations and aspirations for retirement will be very challenging for the majority of New Zealanders unless they prepare and plan.

That’s one of the main conclusions of the latest Retirement Expenditure Guidelines, which were launched today at Financial Advice New Zealand’s online annual conference.

The guidelines have been produced by Massey’s NZ Fin-Ed Centre and supported by Financial Advice New Zealand and financial services specialist, Consilium.

They say the average retired household continues to spend in excess of NZ Super, highlighting the importance of preparing for retirement. They suggest most Kiwis will need to make provision for supplementary retirement income, in addition to what NZ Super can provide.

They calculate what retirees currently spend to maintain either a ‘no frills’ retirement, or a more fulfilling ‘choices’ lifestyle that includes some luxuries. Costs are calculated for one and two-person households in metropolitan and provincial areas.

A two-person household in the main cities in 2021 would need to have saved $809,000 to fund a ‘choices’ lifestyle, while a couple living in the provinces would need to have saved $511,000. The lump sums required for a ‘choices’ lifestyle for a one-person household are $600,000 and $688,000 for metropolitan and provincial areas respectively.

Only two-person provincial households living a ‘no frills’ lifestyle come close to being funded by NZ Super, though they would still need savings of $75,000. A metropolitan two-person household with a ‘no frills’ lifestyle would require $195,000 savings at retirement in addition to NZ Super.

The guidelines say the key inflationary drivers for superannuants for the 12 months ending 30 June this year were transport, and housing and household utilities.

Consilium Managing Director Scott Alman says it’s clear people need to think carefully about planning for their retirement, and getting sound financial advice is the best way to start.

“It starts with budgeting and spending carefully and flows from there. Set a target, put a plan in place and chip away at it to ensure there is a good nest egg for when you retire.

“It’s never too early to start planning.”

Financial Advice Chief Executive Katrina Shanks welcomes the report, saying it is a further timely reminder about the need for people to plan for their retirement.

“We need to drill home to people that they must start thinking seriously about saving for their retirement from an early age or they will struggle to live the lifestyle they want to once they stop work, and these guidelines clearly show what people need to aim for.

“Other research conducted for Financial Advice NZ shows the majority of those who seek professional advice will be better off in their retirement than those who don’t, so planning early and seeking advice on just how to do that seems to be the best method for achieving top results.”

About the Retirement Expenditure Guidelines

NZ Fin-Ed Centre, or New Zealand Financial Education and Research Centre was set up in 2011 as a joint initiative with Westpac New Zealand and Massey University that aims to improve the financial wellbeing of New Zealanders. The report’s findings, are based on figures from Statistics New Zealand’s triennial Household Economic Survey, adjusted for the effect of inflation. It is important to note the guidelines do not represent recommended levels of expenditure, but reflect actual levels of expenditure by retired households.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Advice New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 