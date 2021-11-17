Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mediaworks Joins NZDIA National Sponsor Family

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) are pleased to announce an exciting new addition to their National sponsor family.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon is rapt to welcome MediaWorks and is looking forward to working with them to extend the programme’s reach in the traditional rural sector and others via more mainstream channels.

“Just as the dairy industry is evolving, so are the people working in it and we need new ways to connect with our entrants.

We are thrilled MediaWorks has seen the benefits of being involved with the Awards and, together with our incredibly supportive agricultural media, we know this partnership will enable us to spread the word wider and continue to celebrate and showcase the very best of our dairy industry.”

“It also means local MediaWorks radio personalities will be front and centre as MCs at our very popular regional awards dinners, enabling them to see our winners and celebrate best practice within the industry first-hand.”

The prestigious Awards programme allows entrants to connect, learn and grow as individuals across three categories, Dairy Trainees, Dairy Managers and Share Farmers. Farm owners are recognised through the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

MediaWorks Head of Rural Nick Fisher says MediaWorks is thrilled to be involved with the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

“MediaWorks has been supporting the awards for the last few years from the sidelines so it’s wonderful to now formalise the partnership and help officially share the insights from the best in the business and promote all the amazing things the industry is doing to the wider MediaWorks audience.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, MediaWorks, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Entries can be made online at dairyindustryawards.co.nz and are open until December 1st 2021.

The 2022 National Awards Dinner will be returning to Christchurch for the first time since 2008 and will be held at Te Pae on May 14th 2022.

