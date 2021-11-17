Flight Continues To Expand Senior Team With New Appointments

Indie digital agency Flight has announced a series of recent key hires across its senior team, in response to significant growth over the past 12 months.

Furthering Flight’s expansion within its marketing offering is the appointment of Stephen van Niekerk as Head of Performance. With over 15 years of experience, Stephen has worked in traditional media agencies, digital agencies and the corporate world. His passion for strategy and planning paired with a keen understanding of ad platforms and campaign optimisation enables Stephen to help brands craft comprehensive digital solutions which work hard for them.

On joining the team, Stephen says, "The growth of Flight in terms of talent and clients over the past few years caught my attention, and the opportunity to help mold the agency’s future within performance marketing made this decision a no-brainer. I’m excited to be here.”

With a blended background in strategic client service and digital project management, Lauren Walsh joins the team as Senior Account Director and will take responsibility for Flight’s growing roster of clients including Langbein Media and Amnesty International NZ. She joins from Wunderman Thompson (now part of Ogilvy) and has held roles with Satellite as well as London Omnicom agency TRO, where she helped kick start the birth of their technology offering.

Of her new appointment Lauren says, "I loved the curious and pioneering culture of the team when I first met with Flight. It was infectious and an opportunity I couldn’t pass up - I’m really excited to be a part of the agency’s continued growth, partnering with our amazing clients to produce great work."

Further expanding Flight’s top-tier creative team is Design Lead Katala Randell, a highly experienced, multi-disciplinary and award-winning designer who brings a serious wealth of knowledge, including a 4-year stint as design and advertising lecturer at Auckland’s Media Design School.

Melerie Lim has joined as Senior Developer, bringing valuable experience in both website design and development to Flight’s best-in-class technology team. Specialising in Shopify and with a passion for utilising interaction to keep users engaged, Melerie has hit the ground running and is crafting some exceptional e-commerce solutions.

Flight founder and managing director Victor Green says, “We’re committed to delivering great work for our clients and offering great leadership to our team, which is why we continue to invest in top talent. Our newly formed leadership team includes some of the industry's best between creative, technology, performance marketing, client services and strategy. We’re all very excited and appreciative to have brought these people together.”

About Flight:

An indie digital marketing agency, Flight’s team of creative, technology, and performance specialists has been crafting ideas that work harder since 2017. With expertise across e-commerce acceleration, lead generation, brand building, and digital business, Flight is currently partnering with clients including Amnesty International NZ, Langbein Media and Edwards & Co to create ideas and experiences that work harder.

