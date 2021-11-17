Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eastland Group Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Energy

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Eastland Group

Gisborne-based regional infrastructure company Eastland Group has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer Energy as part of a significant restructure due to the company’s growth and the expansion of its geothermal energy portfolio.

Alice Pettigrew

Eastland Group operates Tairāwhiti’s port, electricity lines network and airport, along with three geothermal power plants in the Bay of Plenty and a hydro scheme near Wairoa.

Alice Pettigrew, formerly the company’s GM Business Development, was promoted into the newly created role. The position involves managing and growing the non-regulated electricity/energy sector, while working closely with the other members of the Senior Leadership Team.

Eastland Group Chief Executive Matt Todd said the restructure was an important part of the company’s growth plans.

“Eastland Group has grown rapidly in recent years, and now has over $835 million in total assets. It also has a strong pathway of future growth projects which, if executed, will soon see the balance sheet reach $1 billion.

“Alice’s role as COO Energy is part of refining the structure into two key business divisions: essential regional infrastructure and energy (non-regulated),” he said.

“It’s also consistent with the approach the company took in 2019 when it appointed Andrew Gaddum as COO responsible for regional assets in Tairāwhiti - a role that has recently been extended to also cover the local electricity distribution business, Eastland Network.

“With considerable growth in the geothermal business, it became clear there was a need for more focus and leadership in the renewable energy sector.”

Ms Pettigrew started with Eastland Group, then called Eastland Infrastructure, back in 2007 and has been part of its expansion from 18 employees in 2003 to more than 150 today.

She has led a number of successful projects including the construction of the new Gisborne Airport terminal, along with securing $5m funding from the government’s then Provincial Growth Fund. She was instrumental in the creation of Electric Village, New Zealand’s first energy hub, which showcased emerging technologies and offered home energy efficiency advice.

More recently Alice worked with the Eastland Generation team on the TOPP1 acquisition - the purchase of a $83 million 25MW geothermal plant in Kawerau with geothermal resource consent for the next 35 years.

“The purchase of TOPP1 is key in enabling us to deliver on our strategy of >100 megawatts of renewable generation by 2025,” Ms Pettigrew said.

The company has also negotiated a project development agreement with landowners for the Taheke Project, at the Okere Falls site at the northern end of Lake Rotoiti. Ms Pettigrew led the work to secure crown funding for the exploratory drilling stage.

“We are hoping this geothermal resource will eventually fuel another power station of at least 25MW.”

The generation business already accounts for 32 percent of Eastland Group’s revenue and this is expected to go up to around 38 percent.

“A top priority is managing our existing energy businesses safely and efficiently,” Ms Pettigrew said.

“We are also working on renewable projects in Tairāwhiti, such as the airport Solar PV, waste to energy projects and other solar and wind opportunities.

“It’s an exciting challenge and I am pleased to be given the opportunity to make a significant contribution to Eastland Group’s further growth in the energy sector.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eastland Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 