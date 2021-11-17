Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Can Stay-at-home Women Plan For Their Return To The Workforce?

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:50 pm
Press Release: Kalkine

As women are expected to take the onus of becoming the perfect housemakers, many of them are often not able to achieve their professional goals. A similar trend was observed during the pandemic when women’s exit from the workforce was swift, with several women stepping back from work to either take care of their children or help them with remote learning. As the economy pushes back into full gear, the responsibility of maintaining work-life balance would, once again, lie heavily on women.

For long, it has been an unsaid rule that women must look after the household. The situation has become especially challenging for those women who have become a parent during the pandemic. While focusing more on household work, the professional lives of several women have taken a backseat. Even as normalcy seems to be gradually returning to the labour market, studies suggest that most women are finding it difficult to bridge the gap and revive their professional life.

However, it seems the right time for stay-at-home mothers to rejoin the workforce and start afresh with their professional commitments. In this backdrop, let us discuss a few factors that women can consider while making their way back into the labour market:

Enhance skillset

The job market has no dearth of individuals seeking the best opportunities. In such a competitive environment, it can become hard for women who have lost touch with the corporate world to find a job that best complements their skill set.

To enter again, women certainly need to up their skill set in a way that makes them competitive. Even the most seasoned workers can miss out on the latest trends if they remain detached from their professional field for long. Therefore, the first step in making a re-entry into the professional arena is to find out about the latest trends and technology, followed by efforts to imbibe them in one’s skill set.

Like any prospective employee, women can begin integrating professionally relevant activities into their everyday life, such as taking a virtual session and learning new digital tools. This would help them build confidence and compete effectively in their chosen field.

Improve visibility to employers

Building an online presence via active participation in social media handles and blogs can help women form social connections from scratch. A good way to start is to develop an account on platforms such as LinkedIn, which opens doors to a diverse network of employers.

Some of these platforms also offer professional online courses that can help women upskill themselves and gain the required knowledge for desired jobs. Job seeking women can opt for courses from established websites or reputed institutes on trending tools/technologies.

Women can also enrol themselves in mid-career re-entry programs, which offers an internship-like experience for individuals returning from a career break. Through these methods, women can bolster the chances of fetching their desired job while staying visible among a vast network of employers.

Devise a flexible plan

Working mothers often require adequate time to look after the family while constantly being on the run and managing their work commitments. However, many companies have started recognising the hard work that goes behind managing a family and have brought flexible work schedules to the table for young parents.

It is always helpful to choose an employer who understands an individual’s commitments beyond the professional setup. Several companies have started lending their support through simple yet effective solutions for women, such as accommodating work hours or allowing them to leave the office early if needed.

Thus, women who require such assistance from their company can devise a workflow plan to prioritise their needs while staying transparent with their employer.

Be confident

It is essential for women to not give in to the fear of being not good enough and own the gap in their resume with confidence. While women cannot add any job exposure to their employment history for the gap period, they can highlight other relevant skills gained in their resumes. Besides, adding any courses or certifications undertaken during the break can help women catch employers’ attention to the resume.

In a nutshell, while re-entering the professional arena is not an easy task, any woman willing to rejoin the workforce should listen to her instincts and not get deterred by societal pressures. Towards this end, women should remain up to date with current technology and the latest trends to stay competitive. Most importantly, women should be confident of their choices and enter their chosen professional setup with full conviction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 