TheCapitalNet Joins The Prestigious Fintech100 By Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 8:06 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Dallas, TX / Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - TheCapitalNet, Inc., a leader in SaaS and financial technologies, has been recognized as a global innovator by the Fintech100 and Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021, and joins this year's Fintech100 Forum with its Private Markets suite of solutions: for Investments (www.TheInvestorNet.com), for Innovations (www.TheIncubatorPro.com), and for Startups (www.TheBizPlanner.com).

This year's Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival will be held from 22 - 24 November 2021. One of the world's most influential meetings, focused on the burgeoning sector of financial technologies, this recognition reinforces the shared belief many global stakeholders have for TheCapitalNet products i.e., putting the best technologies to work, thus enabling them in value nurturing and wealth creation.

"We are thrilled to be included in this prestigious listing," said Dr. Rakesh Bhatia, Co-Founder and CEO of TheCapitalNet. "Every accolade brings its own set of responsibilities to businesses like us, and we are committed to making ours even more worthy. This recognition further inspires us to work harder towards our vision of making 'Private Markets' and 'Innovation' easy, transparent, and connected," added Rakesh.

TheInvestorNet is a solution from TheCapitalNet that helps fund managers and investors to manage all major aspects of the private investment business including processes, business intelligence, and transactions. PE, VC, CVCs, Family Offices, Angel Networks and M&A teams can meet TheCapitalNet executive team at the Fintech100 Forum (23 - 24 November) in-person, or at contact@thecapitalnet.com.

Corporate website: www.TheCapitalNet.com

