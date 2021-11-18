Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airpoints™ Is Launching Its Own Credit Card In 2022

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Airpoints™, Air New Zealand’s loyalty programme, will launch a portfolio of products, starting with its own credit card in 2022, to take Kiwi travellers further and faster than they’ve ever been before.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is focussed on bringing back the magic of travel, and the airline’s most loyal customers need to be taken care of first.

“At a time when travelling is limited, we’re looking at different ways to connect with our customers. Our own branded credit card will deliver new and innovative ways for customers to earn Airpoints Dollars™. From the very first swipe, it will provide Airpoints members with best-in-class rewards and a range of exclusive benefits tailored to how people will travel in a post-pandemic world.”

To ensure digital technology and innovation is at the heart of the project, Airpoints is working in partnership with hummgroup to develop a unique credit card that looks beyond traditional travel rewards and benefits. hummgroup will be the creditor and issuer of this Air New Zealand branded credit card and will bring deep expertise to the partnership with a number of credit card and BNPL products in New Zealand, Australia and Europe.

The Airpoints credit card will be available in 2022 and will sit alongside Air New Zealand’s existing co-brand cards, giving 2.6 million New Zealand based Airpoints members additional opportunity to earn Airpoints Dollars and be rewarded with other great benefits.

“While we are excited about having our own product in the market, our co-brand partners will continue to play a big role in our Airpoints strategy. We are introducing our own credit card to enhance the customer experience by giving our members more choice, more flexibility and more rewards,” adds Greg.

Airpoints was first introduced in 1989 as the Frequent Traveller Club and has evolved over the past 19 years to become the most rewarding frequent flyer and coalition loyalty programme in New Zealand.

As well as earning Airpoints Dollars and Status Points when members fly with Air New Zealand and other airline partners, members can earn at more than 50 retail, service and travel partners on the ground and at over 142 online retailers through the Airpoints Mall.

