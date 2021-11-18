Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer Trust Ownership Of Network Tasman Limited To Continue For Another Five Years

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: Network Tasman Trust

Network Tasman Trust has unanimously voted to maintain its consumer trust ownership of Network Tasman Limited (NTL).

In making this decision at a recent public meeting, the trustees took into account an independent report the NTL directors commissioned from Key Business Partners of Christchurch, followed by a public consultation process.

In its report, Key Business Partners (KBP) noted that NTL is in robust shape, concluding that “the Trust as owner should be more than satisfied, as should consumers.”

“NTL is a stellar example of a consumer trust, with Network Tasman Trust acting effectively as the collective (lobbying) voice of all network users from large manufacturers to small consumers, such as rural public halls and artists,” the report stated.

NTL Chairman John McCliskie added: “We believe the KBP report confirms that the company is performing well in terms of consumer service, pricing and reliability and that there is no alternative form of ownership which would provide consumers with greater benefits than trust ownership.”

Network Tasman Trust Chairperson Gwenny Davis said the trustees considered two major factors in making its decision regarding ownership.

“NTL needs to be a successful business as well as a good investment for us, as its shareholder,” Davis said, adding that it’s clear, from the KBP report, that NTL as an investment is performing well.

“As Key Business Partners said in their report, when the interests of local consumers are truly paramount, the consumer trust model remains hard to beat,” she said.

“It also enables us to make an annual tax-free and GST-free distribution to all consumers connected to Network Tasman Limited’s network as well as allocate up to $200,000 each year in grants and scholarships, though the through Network Tasman Charitable Trust, to individuals and groups in our local community.”

NTL owns and operates the electricity distribution network in the wider Nelson and Tasman areas. A review of NTL’s ownership structure takes place every five years.

“Keeping this valuable and growing asset in the hands of local people and distributing electricity to them at very competitive prices means it’s the best outcome for consumers and for the region,” said Davis. “The decision is a vote of confidence in the consumer trust model.”

 

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Network Tasman Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 