Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Veterinary Association Welcomes Government Money For Graduate Vets

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Veterinary Association

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is delighted that the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), have funded thirty four graduate vets through the Government‘s Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians (VBS). The successful recipients will each receive funding of $55,000 over five years to help ease the shortage of veterinarians working with production animals.

"We are delighted that the Government has continued with the scheme which has been running for 12 years, particularly at the moment when the country is critically short of veterinarians", says Kevin Bryant, chief executive of NZVA.

The graduate vets start their career working predominantly with production animals such as cows, sheep, deer and pigs which are essential to the primary sector. The scheme supports New Zealand to maintain its world class standards in bio-security, animal welfare and food safety.

The graduate vets will be placed in rural areas from Kaitaia in the far North to Gore in Southland.

The programme since its inception in 2009 has supported 384 vets to start their careers working with production animals in rural practice.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Veterinary Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 