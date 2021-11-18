Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ecommerce Continues To Be A Shot In The Arm For The Economy

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows that the downturn in spending during the Delta lockdown was less extreme than during the nationwide lockdown in 2020, although the recovery is more drawn out.

BNZ Chief Economist, Paul Conway, says, “It’s clear that the greater use of e-commerce has softened the economic impact of the pandemic during the Delta lockdown.

“Stronger online spending is a significant part of why overall spending didn’t fall by as much as in the 2020 lockdown. Also, the fact our economy roared out of the nationwide 2020 lockdown gave New Zealanders more confidence to spend during the Delta lockdown.

“It’s clear from our data that merchants with a higher proportion of online sales experienced much less extreme cuts in consumer spending going into the Delta lockdown,” says Conway.

Online vs in-person BNZ card spend (indexed)

With Christmas around the corner and more certainty around the COVID-19 Protection Framework, the importance of being digitally enabled is clear:

“Selling online allows merchants to not only reduce transaction costs and to expand their markets, but also to hedge against disruptions in face-to-face retail.

“Although New Zealand is moving away from using lockdowns in the fight against COVID-19, some settings within the traffic light system will also constrain foot traffic for many businesses. As COVID-19 goes endemic in the community, Kiwis may also feel less inclined to get out to the shops.

“By increasing their presence online, retailers can build in greater resilience in a COVID-19 world,” says Conway.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 