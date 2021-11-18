Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Helen Murchison Joins EQUANS As NZ EGM

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 4:56 pm
EQUANS ANZ

Helen Murchison

EQUANS ANZ has appointed Helen Murchison as Executive General Manager for New Zealand. The appointment is the latest milestone for the company since its re-brand from ENGIE Services earlier this year and also underlines its commitment to the New Zealand market.

Helen has held several leadership positions across a variety of privately owned and publicly listed companies in New Zealand. She has also worked in local government.

Having most recently been Group General Manager of HRV Ventilation, she has strong experience of the HVAC and wider Facilities Management sector. Previous to this, she has worked across a diverse range of industries including courier and transport, winemaking, IT, engineering, electrical and data communications and consumer goods. Helen brings strong commercial acumen and a breadth of experience across sales, operations, supply chain, finance and marketing. She is also a Chartered Accountant.

Helen says: ‘EQUANS has an exciting vision for the New Zealand market and I am looking forward to growing our business by leveraging our global expertise as a member of the EQUANS Group, a market leader in technical services.’

EQUANS has over 700 customers in New Zealand spanning supermarkets, retail, and commercial buildings. The company has seven offices across the North and South Islands and has been operating in New Zealand for 65 years before it was brought in under the EQUANS banner in 2021.

