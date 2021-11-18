Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Workforce Solutions Shared With Tourism Minister

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 8:06 pm
Press Release: Go With Tourism

  • The Go with Tourism Workforce Wānanga wrapped up today following a series of workforce solutions shared with Tourism Minister, Stuart Nash.
  • Solution examples include rebranding Tourism, community engagement, a centralised resource hub and more.
  • Solutions presented today will be shared in an action plan in December 2021. A long-term plan will be released in February 2022.

From knowledge sharing to a centralised resource hub, rebranding Tourism and community engagement campaigns, a range of workforce solutions were shared with Tourism Minister, Stuart Nash this afternoon as the Go with Tourism Workforce Wānanga wrapped up.

For the past two days, 108 representatives from the industry, associations, educators, unions, students, local and central government have worked together in small groups to discuss the challenges that currently face the Tourism & Hospitality workforce and how we can overcome them.

Four key themes were apparent in the solutions presented today: a need to change perceptions, to amplify education, provide resources for employers, and creating a partnership culture. A high-level summary of today’s ideas include:

  • Establishing a culture of knowledge sharing within the industry
  • Creating better resources and training opportunities for employers
  • A centralised resource hub or toolkit that covers business operation, career progression and wellbeing
  • Community engagement campaigns
  • Apprenticeships, micro-credentials or a wider range of paid pathways into Tourism & Hospitality
  • Building better relationships and alignment between industry and educators
  • A ‘Tourism & Hospitality Accord’ which establishes a workforce standard
  • Rebranding Tourism to the “Experience Economy”

Minister Nash’s role at the Wānanga was to hear the ideas, to ask questions, offer his thoughts and generally assist attendees to consider every opportunity.

Assisting him were the co-chairs of the new Industry Transformational Plan for the Tourism industry, which was announced yesterday. The chairs are Unite Union national secretary John Crocker, Tourism Industry Aotearoa chair Gráinne Troute, and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) tourism branch acting general manager Karl Woodhead.

The first stage of the Tourism ITP will be focused on enabling ‘Better Work’ for Tourism & Hospitality, and the outcomes from the past two days have the potential to feed into its long-term vision.

More immediately, however, Go with Tourism – the organisers of the Workforce Wānanga - will use the ideas presented today to release an action plan for the Tourism & Hospitality industry in December 2021. This plan will recommend who should take ownership and what additional support is needed to move solutions forward.

A long-term plan will follow in February 2022, which will be developed from the full range of ideas and material collected across the event. Go with Tourism have contracted research and strategy specialists Angus & Associates to analyse and consolidate this information.

Programme Director of Go with Tourism, Matt Stenton, says that he is thrilled by the passion seen and work achieved throughout the event. “Our goal was to unify the voices of all who have a stake in the Tourism & Hospitality workforce and in doing so, future-proof our industry. The quality of the presentations today shows that we’ve achieved this. It is my hope that the Workforce Wānanga will be that pivotal moment our industry needed to change for the better and we will be a sector of choice for New Zealanders looking for viable, life-long careers.

“Solutions such as better training for employers and creating a culture of sharing and partnerships have the potential to make immediate, positive change. I look forward to seeing these actionable ideas take shape quickly throughout our industry.”

To receive the most up-to-date information on the outcomes of the Workforce Wānanga, please follow Go with Tourism on their LinkedIn channel, where all announcements will be made.

The action plans will be made available via the Go with Tourism website and distributed to industry and media in December 2021 and February 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Go With Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>

MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 