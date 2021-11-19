Online Shopping Drives Increase In Business Credit Demand Across Transport And Media Sectors
AUCKLAND – 19th November 2021 –
Increased reliance on online shopping and the digitisation
of many businesses is driving increased credit demand across
two sectors. Figures from Equifax New Zealand for the
September 2021 quarter show a 14.2% increase in enquiries in
the media and telecommunication sector, and a +7.1% increase
in the transport, postal and warehousing sector, when
compared to the same quarter in
2020.
“Increases in these two business
sectors reflect changing behaviours that have been driven by
lockdowns,” says Equifax Managing Director Angus Luffman.
“The last two years have seen a rapid shift in spending
behaviour with more people exploring opportunities via
online channels across all aspects of their lives. Whether
it’s grocery shopping, recruitment, house purchases or
social activities, we’re seeing that changing behaviour
reflected in business credit demand.”
The
Equifax New Zealand Quarterly Business Credit Demand Index
for September 2021 shows an overall drop in enquiries (down
-6.4% compared with the September 2020 quarter), but
that’s against strong enquiry volumes in the September
2020 quarter, as the economy was bouncing back from last
year’s lockdown. “The recovery started in the second
half of 2020, with positive trends continuing up to the
earlier part of quarter three in 2021, prior to the Delta
lockdown,” says Luffman.
Across other
sectors, business credit demand remains resilient despite
the recent lockdown with many industries recording similar
demand levels for the September 2021 quarter when compared
with the same period in 2020.
Credit demand
for business loans, which represent the largest proportion
of commercial bureau enquiries by loan type, fell by -5.3%
in the September 2021 quarter (vs the September 2020
quarter).
