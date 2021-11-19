Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Friday, 19 November 2021, 12:29 pm Press Release: BNZ
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released
today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step
2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to
levels greater than before the Delta lockdown.
Data
released today is for the week ending Tuesday the 16th of
November, which captures one week for Auckland at the new
alert level step change.
BNZ Chief Economist, Paul
Conway, says, “Card spending in Auckland is up 27 per cent
on the previous week, which brings it seven per cent higher
than pre delta levels.
“Retailers had been waiting a
long time for the freedoms that Alert Level 3 Step 2
brought, and Aucklanders dusted off their wallets and
didn’t disappoint.
The
previous trading restrictions in the delta lockdown in
Auckland were particularly tough on those businesses who
couldn’t provide contactless service, or where it wasn’t
profitable.
“Compared to the previous week,
Department Stores, Clothing and Furniture have all increased
sales this last week by more than 100 per
cent.
“It’s great to see this bounce, and we will
continue to monitor the situation to see how the run up to
Christmas is affected by the new traffic light
system.
