Chapman Tripp The Standout Winner Amongst Competition At Legal Awards

Friday, 19 November 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp scooped up the most coveted award at the annual New Zealand Law Awards, winning Large Law Firm of the Year, as well as recognition across four deal category awards.

Commenting on the win, Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said, “This is an outstanding achievement and we all feel so proud. I’d like to thank everyone within our firm for their individual efforts and hard work which has helped us to achieve this recognition.”

Comments from the judging panel described Chapman Tripp as, “A standout amongst the competition, with a combination of market leading transaction coverage, recognised market-leading experts, legal innovation and cultural & professional leadership; Leading the way with innovative initiatives; Another year of significant achievements providing market leading advice; Delivered across a range of practice areas, whilst innovating and delivering cultural change.”

In addition to the award for Large Law Firm of the Year, Chapman Tripp were also winners in four out of the six deal categories for their work with clients in the past year. This included Debt Market Deal of the Year (Mercury NZ Finance’s $200m seven-year green bond offer), Equity Market Deal of the Year (Auckland International Airport’s $1.2b capital raise), M&A Deal of the Year (Metlifecare’s $1.3b sale to Asia Pacific Villages Group), and Mid-market Deal of the Year (Centuria Capital Group’s $175m takeover of Augusta Capital).

Strategic highlights for the firm during the 12-month award period included the launch of a patent-attorney practice (Chapman Tripp Patents), continued development of a new consulting service offering (Chapman Tripp Consulting), and a modernised visual identity better reflecting the firm’s vision, strategy and people.

“We are dedicated to our profession, our clients and each other. We are lucky to work with some great clients, and I wish to thank them for their continued support. Our reputation for hard work and getting results keeps us on our toes and motivates us to continue to do things better and smarter” England adds.

More information on the awards, including a full list of 2021 winners and finalists can be found on the New Zealand Law Awards website.

The firm congratulates all of the other successful winners and finalists.

 

