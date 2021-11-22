Kiwi Shoppers Will Be Able To Shop The Amazon.com.au Black Friday & Cyber Monday Shopping Events For The First Time

Amazon.com.au launches its Black Friday sale earlier than ever, kicking off eight days of incredible deals

To help customers with their holiday shopping, Amazon.com.au also has a range of holiday gift guides in its Christmas Store – from the Amazon Playmakers Top 100 Holiday Toy List to Home, Electronics and Fashion Gift Guides, to expertly curated Stocking Fillers and more

AUCKLAND – Kiwi shoppers will be able to shop the Amazon.com.au Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Events for the first time this year, and shop and save for the holidays. This year’s shopping event will be Amazon.com.au’s earliest and longest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale ever, giving customers more time to beat the Christmas rush. The event will run for eight whole days from 02:01 NZDT, November 22 to 01:59 NZDT, November 30.

Customers can find incredible savings and discounts across every category, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, fashion and many more with epic deals available across Black Friday and Cyber Monday^. Customers will also be able to support small businesses through the Black Friday Small Business section.

Customers will also be able to shop from the many small businesses that sell on Amazon.com.au including homegrown small New Zealand businesses such as Serious Food Co, The Herb Farm and Bella Honey. Customers can find these brands and more on Amazon.com.au/shoplocalnz.

For inspiration as we head into the Holiday season, Amazon.com.au has a range of gift guides in its Christmas Store including Electronics, Entertainment, Home and Kitchen, the Amazon Playmakers Top 100 Holiday Toy List and Fashion. Customers will also find gift guides for Christmas Stocking Stuffers, Secret Santa, and more holiday themed gifting suggestions.

“We are excited to offer Kiwis access to our Black Friday sale for the first time, so they can shop and save for the Holidays,” said Tony Austin, General Manager of Exports for Amazon.com.au. “This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales are earlier than ever and will provide our customers with incredible savings and epic deals for eight whole days. Our longer and earlier event also gives customers more time to shop and save these holidays to beat the Christmas rush.“

In partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Amazon.com.au has released its annual top 100 Holiday Toy List, along with a limited edition Amazon Playmakers Holiday Colouring book created by acclaimed illustrator Mitch Revs and the Playmakers: Amazon’s official toy testers and now, toy creators!

For every Amazon Playmakers Holiday Colouring book that is purchased during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales, Amazon.com.au will donate $1* to Starlight Children's Foundation.

More Ways for Customers to Find What They Love

Amazon.com.au’s Christmas Store gift guides make it fun and easier than ever to shop and save across categories.

Toys : Our Toy List is filled with sought-after family-friendly items, many of them brand-new for the holiday season. Take the guesswork out of gifting and shop by age, character, brand, and category. In addition, Amazon Playmakers Top 100 Holiday Toy list is back, and perfect for those who want to quickly and conveniently shop from the best-of-the-best toys and games, handpicked by the Amazon Playmakers.

Electronics : Customers can find great gifts for every techie with our one-stop electronics shop —whether that's TVs, laptops, mobiles, headphones, smartwatches, and more.

Home : Discover the perfect gifts for the home from home décor, kitchen appliances, smart home, to home improvement and home office.

Entertainment : The entertainment gift guide is the perfect destination to find gifts to relax, play or learn during the holidays from books to movies and TV Shows, music, video and PC gaming.

Beauty : The Beauty Gift Guide has everything shoppers' need from beauty appliances, to gift sets, fragrances, skin care, hair care and cosmetics to treat a loved one, or to treat themselves.

Fashion : A one-stop destination for head-to-toe style. Find apparel, shoes, accessories, watches, handbags, and sunglasses from a wide range of designer, contemporary, and emerging brands for any occasion, any style, and any budget.

Australian Small Businesses : Shop giftable products from Australian small businesses in the Amazon.com.au Small Business Gift Guide across a range of categories including Beauty, Pets, Electronics, Home, Fashion, and Kitchen. Customers will discover unique and innovative products from startups and entrepreneurs from Amazon Launchpad.

Stocking Fillers: Shop an assortment of giftable items for any occasion throughout the holiday season. Stocking Stuffers curates a wide selection of must have products across fashion, electronics, toys, beauty, and much more. From fun Secret Santa items, to that hot item for the best host, luxury beauty gifts for your glam loved one, and a wide array of gifts available for those on a budget, this guide has every gift list covered.

Deals and Savings Start Today

Customers can find Black Friday deals from today with new deals dropping daily at amazon.com.au/blackfriday. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29, while supplies last.

Must Have Electronics

Save on select Fitbit devices

Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices

Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices

Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio

Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products

Save 15% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars

Save on Teac A7 55 inch QLED 4K TV

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi

Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range

Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices

Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets

30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy

Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops

Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks

Save 25% off RRP on select Lenovo IdeaPads

Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products

Save 25% off RRP on select Lenovo monitors

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras & accessories

Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories

Save on select Canon cameras and lenses

Save up to 30% off RRP on select camera tripods and backpacks

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Smartphone tripods and accessories

Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones

Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

52% off RRP on Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Headphones for Prime Members

Save 52% off RRP on Sennheiser MOMENTUM over ear headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Save on Jays headphones and speakers

Save on select Philips OLED TV

Save on select Soundpeats products

Save on select Anker products

Save on select GOOLOO Automotive products

Save on select Romoss powerbanks and more

Save on select AFTERSHOKZ headphones and more

Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more

Beauty

Save on select GHD appliances

Save on select Fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more

Save on select Skin Care brands like Nivea, L'Oreal Paris, Palmolive & Neutrogena

Save on select skin care tools from Foreo

Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more

Save on select Hair Care from John Freida, Garnier, Head & Shoulders, Pantene & Sukin

For the Home

Save 35% off RRP on Philips Air Fryer Essential

Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range

Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200

Save on 55% off RRP on Tefal Cook4me+ Red

Save 25% off on Sunbeam and FoodSaver kitchen essentials

Save 46% on Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier

Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding

Save 56% off RRP on iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner (Black)

Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning

Save on select Eufy smart home products

Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting

Save on select Russell Hobbs & George Foreman essentials

Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products

Save on select ASAKUKI aromatherapy products

Save on select Arovec products

Save on select Inkbird products

Save on select Golden maple arts & crafts products

Save up to 30% off RRP on select CoredyAU robot vacuum cleaner

Save on select CoredyAU Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Sports

Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more

Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets

Automotive

Save 30% off RRP on NOCO products

Garden and Tools

Save up to 35% off RRP on a range of Bosch lawn & garden essentials

Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools

Save on Makita Power tools

Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories

Toys We Love

Save on select LEGO

Save on action figures including Transformers, Star Wars and Marvel

Save on select VR distribution games

Save on select Hasbro

Save on select Dolls including Barbie, LOL Surprise, Rainbow High, Bratz and more

Shop Local Businesses

Save on Boomjoy household cleaning products

Save on select Little Archer & Co baby products

Save on select Express Pods Original Irish Cream Coffee Pods

Save on premium Leather Orbitkey 2.0

Furry Friends

Save on select pet toys

Save on select Zenify Pet Products

Books, Video Games, DVDs, Music and Entertainment

Save up to 60% off RRP on select bestselling titles

Save 60% off RRP on The Barefoot Investor

Save 60% off RRP on Sort Your Money Out

Save 50% off RRP on Atomic Habits by James Clear

Save 33% off RRP on PlayStation Plus 12 month membership

Receive $100 Amazon AU promotional credit with select Oculus Quest 2 VR Headsets

Save on Back 4 Blood video games

Save on select range of DVD boxsets

Save on select range of 4K DVDs

Save on select CD + Vinyl

Save at least 25% off RRP on select Alesis Keyboards, Drumpads and Drumkits

Audible : Customers who haven’t tried Audible can get their first 3 months for 99c including a credit to spend on an audiobook of their choice each month and access to the Plus Catalogue, a selection of thousands of titles - no credits needed. 99c now, $16.45/month after 3 months. Renews automatically. Cancel Anytime^.

Customers who haven’t tried Audible can get their first 3 months for 99c including a credit to spend on an audiobook of their choice each month and access to the Plus Catalogue, a selection of thousands of titles - no credits needed. 99c now, $16.45/month after 3 months. Renews automatically. Cancel Anytime^. Amazon Music : For a limited time, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up to get three months of the premium subscription service free -with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.

For a limited time, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up to get three months of the premium subscription service free -with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. Prime Video: This Black Friday, Prime Video will offer select popular and new releases movies to rent $2.99 or less. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check back for updates.

Seasonal Fashion

Great savings on fashion clothing on select Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, Calvin Klein, Deus Ex Machina and Lacoste

Save on select Bonds clothing, underwear and socks

Deals on select shoes from Skechers, Ecco, Crocs, Hush Puppies and Wild Rhino

Great bargains on select watches from Fossil and Seiko

Great prices on select luggage from Samsonite, Trunki and American Tourister

Save on select New Balance shoes

Amazon Devices

Save $70 off RRP on All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Save 40% off RRP on Fire TV Stick 4K

Save 68% off RRP on Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Save 50% off RRP on Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Save $70 off RRP on All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

Save up to 25% off RRP on select Ring Home Security

Pantry Food and Drinks

Save on select Red Bull

Save on select L'OR, Moccona & Harris coffee

Save on select T2

Health, Household and Personal Care

Save on select Oral-B

Save on select Braun

Save on Massagers from Beurer & Homedics

Save on Philips Sonicare toothbrush range

Save on Optimum Nutrition & BSN supplements

Save on select Panasonic Batteries

Save on Fairy Dishwashing Tablets

Save on Dettol, Durex, Scholl and other essentials

Save on select Renpho Wellness products

Save on select WaterWipes

Baby

Save on Mother's Choice Car Seat and Highchair

Save on Infasecure car seats

Save on Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor 3-Stand Set

Save on Baby Feeding and Nursing from Tommee Tippee, Philips Avent and more

Save on Baby Travel from Baby Jogger, Ergobaby, Bugaboo and more

Save on Nursery and Care from VTECH, Mustela, Bubba Blue and more

Gift Cards

Amazon Gift Cards : From November 22-30, Amazon.com.au Gift Card shoppers will receive AU$5 promotional credit with the purchase of $75 or more in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards, while supplies last.

From November 22-30, Amazon.com.au Gift Card shoppers will receive AU$5 promotional credit with the purchase of $75 or more in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards, while supplies last. Branded Gift Cards: From November 26-29, buy AU$100 or more in Netflix or RedBalloon Gift Cards and receive AU$10 promotional credit, while supplies last.

Additional Tips for Shopping on Amazon.com.au and Ways to Save This Season

Extended Returns Window: Amazon has also announced an extended change of mind returns window for the holiday season with most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 able to be returned for change of mind until January 31, 2022.

Amazon has also announced an extended change of mind returns window for the holiday season with most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 able to be returned for change of mind until January 31, 2022. Kiwi Shipping Cut-Off: Kiwis have until December 17 to order products fulfilled by Amazon.com.au so they arrive in time for Christmas. The shipping cut off for eligible orders sold by Amazon.com has passed. We encourage customers to check out the delivery promise on the product page.

For a full list of tips for shopping on Amazon.com.au and ways to save this season, visit the About Amazon blog.

