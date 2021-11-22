Land Of Opportunity On The Edge Of Auckland’s Growth Zone

A large parcel of land has gone up for sale on the fringe of one of Auckland’s fastest growing residential areas with options to create a lifestyle home, subdivision or as a land-banking opportunity.

The more than 28-hectare landholding sits on slopes above the south-east Auckland suburb of Flat Bush, in a fringe rural area which has given rise to numerous lifestyle properties.

The freehold property at 39 Caldwells Road, Mission Heights, is being marketed for sale by tender closing on Thursday 9 December (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Real Estate.



Bayleys senior director Chris Bayley said the site’s position bordering housing in Chateau Rise and Mission Heights as well as the outdoor haven of Point View Reserve offered the best of both town and country living on the urban-rural fringe.

“Sitting right at the edge of a suburban area whose population has more than doubled in 15 years and is set to keep expanding, this landholding has exceptional future value potential.

“On offer is a sizeable site with bush views and outlook over the Flat Bush basin. For buyers, this offers unique possibilities to build a dream home, or to subdivide.

“Alternatively, its position beside one of the region’s key residential growth centres makes this an outstanding opportunity to hold the property for future capital gains,” said Chris Bayley.

Bayleys associate director Ben Bayley said the Caldwells Road offering consisted of some 28.7 hectares of land in the Rural – Countryside Living zone under Auckland’s unitary plan.

“This is a rural/residential zone which provides for the area to be more fully developed for countryside lifestyle purposes, while ensuring sustainable management of the catchment and undulating and in parts broken contour of the land.

“Farming and home enterprises are permitted activities, with a residential unit being a restricted discretionary activity. The zone provides for subdivision with a minimum lot size of 1 hectare, and a requirement for an average of 2 hectares where two or more lots are created.

“In short, this zoning would permit subdivision at the Caldwells Road site – subject to meeting planning and practical requirements. These include planting steeper contours in native bush, which is largely achieved with existing vegetation. Utility services would need to be brought onsite and new access roads created, potentially working with neighbouring landowners,” said Ben Bayley.



The land for sale contains a mix of gentle, moderate and in parts steeply sloping land. Most is covered in shrubbery dominated by manuka and kanuka. There is a small clearing at the western end and another near the mid-southern boundary and along the eastern fringe.

Bayleys residential salesperson Lawrence Liew said the western end would afford a relatively flat building platform handy to Caldwells Road for immediate development of a lifestyle home. Other potential building sites could be virtually anywhere else away from gully areas, native trees and steeper land.

“The predominantly rural surroundings are dominated by lifestyle holdings along the northern side of Caldwells Road and nearby Point View Drive. Most of these have been developed from the 1970s on 5,000 to 10,000-square metre lots,” said Liew.

Immediately to the west of the land for sale is the 18-hectare Point View Reserve, which offers excellent walking tracks through bush and clearings and sweeping views from Point View Summit.

Liew said the landholding was close to significant shopping and amenities in precincts including Ormiston Town Centre and Botany Town Centre.

“All levels of schooling are available within about 10 minutes’ drive, including Botany Downs Secondary College, Ormiston Senior College, Somerville Intermediate and a choice of primary schools,” he said.



Immediately to the south of the site for sale is the northern end of the Mission Heights subdivision.

“This forms part of Flat Bush, a very large and ambitious comprehensively planned new town.

“Flat Bush was home to over 32,000 people at the 2018 census, up 39 percent from 2013, and 160 percent since 2006. The Auckland Council transformation project is set to grow the population to at least 40,000 people by 2025, similar to the city of Whanganui.

“This expansion, along with Caldwells Road’s unique urban/rural location, underpins the site’s undeniable potential for future value growth,” Liew said.

