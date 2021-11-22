Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards

Monday, 22 November 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Readers Digest

Covid has dramatically impacted the customer service industry and a just-released Reader’s Digest survey reveals those doing a sterling job of rising to the challenge.

The latest Quality Service Award results are out, as determined by an annual Reader’s Digest-commissioned survey. The results provide an indication of where to turn to for exemplary service in 2022.

Reader’s Digest APAC editor-in-chief Louise Waterson says many businesses have faced “extreme difficulty” on the customer service front given lockdowns and other Covid-related challenges.

“There have been so many frustrating obstacles to navigate as part of this new virus-wary business and economic landscape, involving more than concerns around loss of revenue. There’s been a dramatic shift from face-to-face interaction, for example, to online platforms with customer service teams assisting customers through phone calls, social media, online messaging, live chats, SMS and video. For some, this was more seamless than for others.

“Given all the challenges, being recognised as a quality service award winner is arguably more commendable than ever, especially as those providing the service are often dealing with customers feeling vulnerable in these trying times,” she says.

In determining which service providers were best, those surveyed were asked to judge them on the pillars of understanding, personalisation, simplicity, satisfaction and consistency.

Catalyst Consultancy & Research surveyed 2,400 Kiwis who were asked which companies, in 35 categories provided the highest levels of customer service over the past 12 months. The superstars acknowledged for doing an especially good job during trying times included some - such as Ryman Health Care (elderly care) and BestStart (child care) - still offering a face-to-face service.

Those organisations and businesses getting the big ticks from Kiwi consumers are as follows:

CategoryWinnerSilver   
Bank of the YearASBTSB   
Car InsuranceAA InsuranceState   
Car RentalsJucyAvis   
Coffee Shops & CafésStarbucksMuffin Break   
Cruise OperatorPrincess CruisesP&O Cruises   
DIY Home Improvement StoresMitre 10Bunnings   
Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home Improvement Stores)Carpet CourtHarrisons Carpet
Funeral InsuranceNew Zealand SeniorsMomentum Life
Garden CentresKings Plant BarnPalmers
Gas & Electricity ProvidersElectric KiwiPowershop   
Health InsuranceSouthern Cross Health SocietyAA Health   
Hearing ServicesBay AudiologyDilworth Hearing   
Home & Contents InsuranceAA InsuranceState   
Home Design & Build ServicesStonewood HomesLockwood Homes   
Internet Service Providers2degreesContact Energy   
Kindergarten Centre OperatorsBestStartBear Park   
Life InsuranceAA LifeSouthern Cross Life Insurance   
Liquor OutletsLiquorlandSuper Liquor   
Loyalty CardsNew World ClubcardCountdown One Card   
Manufacturer Certified Used Car SalesToyota Signature ClassHonda Certified Used Cars   
Meal Plan Delivery ServicesHelloFreshBargain Box   
Mobile Phone Service Providers2degreesSkinny   
OptometristsSpecsaversOPSM   
Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores)ReseneGuthrie Bowron   
Pet InsuranceAA Pet InsuranceSouthern Cross Pet Insurance   
Pizza FranchisesDomino’sHell Pizza   
Real Estate AgenciesHarcourtsProfessionals   
Retirement VillagesRyman HealthcareBupa NZ   
Roadside AssistanceAA RoadserviceState   
SuperannuationGenerateASB   
SupermarketsCountdownNew World   
Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores)The Tile DepotTile Warehouse   
Travel InsuranceSouthern Cross Travel InsuranceAA Travel Insurance   

Tyre Retailers

Used Vehicle Dealerships

Bridgestone

Enterprise Motor Group

Tony’s Tyre Service

2 Cheap Cars

   

 

