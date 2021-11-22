Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards

Covid has dramatically impacted the customer service industry and a just-released Reader’s Digest survey reveals those doing a sterling job of rising to the challenge.

The latest Quality Service Award results are out, as determined by an annual Reader’s Digest-commissioned survey. The results provide an indication of where to turn to for exemplary service in 2022.

Reader’s Digest APAC editor-in-chief Louise Waterson says many businesses have faced “extreme difficulty” on the customer service front given lockdowns and other Covid-related challenges.

“There have been so many frustrating obstacles to navigate as part of this new virus-wary business and economic landscape, involving more than concerns around loss of revenue. There’s been a dramatic shift from face-to-face interaction, for example, to online platforms with customer service teams assisting customers through phone calls, social media, online messaging, live chats, SMS and video. For some, this was more seamless than for others.

“Given all the challenges, being recognised as a quality service award winner is arguably more commendable than ever, especially as those providing the service are often dealing with customers feeling vulnerable in these trying times,” she says.

In determining which service providers were best, those surveyed were asked to judge them on the pillars of understanding, personalisation, simplicity, satisfaction and consistency.

Catalyst Consultancy & Research surveyed 2,400 Kiwis who were asked which companies, in 35 categories provided the highest levels of customer service over the past 12 months. The superstars acknowledged for doing an especially good job during trying times included some - such as Ryman Health Care (elderly care) and BestStart (child care) - still offering a face-to-face service.

Those organisations and businesses getting the big ticks from Kiwi consumers are as follows:

Category Winner Silver Bank of the Year ASB TSB Car Insurance AA Insurance State Car Rentals Jucy Avis Coffee Shops & Cafés Starbucks Muffin Break Cruise Operator Princess Cruises P&O Cruises DIY Home Improvement Stores Mitre 10 Bunnings Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home Improvement Stores) Carpet Court Harrisons Carpet Funeral Insurance New Zealand Seniors Momentum Life Garden Centres Kings Plant Barn Palmers Gas & Electricity Providers Electric Kiwi Powershop Health Insurance Southern Cross Health Society AA Health Hearing Services Bay Audiology Dilworth Hearing Home & Contents Insurance AA Insurance State Home Design & Build Services Stonewood Homes Lockwood Homes Internet Service Providers 2degrees Contact Energy Kindergarten Centre Operators BestStart Bear Park Life Insurance AA Life Southern Cross Life Insurance Liquor Outlets Liquorland Super Liquor Loyalty Cards New World Clubcard Countdown One Card Manufacturer Certified Used Car Sales Toyota Signature Class Honda Certified Used Cars Meal Plan Delivery Services HelloFresh Bargain Box Mobile Phone Service Providers 2degrees Skinny Optometrists Specsavers OPSM Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron Pet Insurance AA Pet Insurance Southern Cross Pet Insurance Pizza Franchises Domino’s Hell Pizza Real Estate Agencies Harcourts Professionals Retirement Villages Ryman Healthcare Bupa NZ Roadside Assistance AA Roadservice State Superannuation Generate ASB Supermarkets Countdown New World Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) The Tile Depot Tile Warehouse Travel Insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance AA Travel Insurance Tyre Retailers Used Vehicle Dealerships Bridgestone Enterprise Motor Group Tony’s Tyre Service 2 Cheap Cars

