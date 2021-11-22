Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Largest Road Transport Industry Event Goes Virtual For 2021

Monday, 22 November 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: Transport World

Challenges navigating the Covid-19 landscape saw New Zealand’s largest road transport industry event shift to a digital format for 2021.

Organisers of the annual Mobil 1 Delvac NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame made the difficult decision to cancel the physical event – slated to be held at Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill – and instead held an online version.

The event, created by HWR directors Jocelyn and Scott O’Donnell, is normally attended by more than 500 people from throughout the Australasian road transport industry. With international borders still closed the event was set to be a more intimate affair, and had already been postponed once due to the Delta outbreak in August.

Every year, the event honours the contributions of six Kiwis: their stories are diverse, but they all have a shared passion for the New Zealand road transport industry.

Joc O’Donnell says it was a difficult decision to make – planning for the event takes a full 12 months, and the event is highly-anticipated each year – but the digital event was a resounding success.

"We’ve heard some really great feedback from people who logged on to watch the livestream," she says. "The Mobil 1 Delvac NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame is a once-a-year opportunity for our entire industry to come together and celebrate the contributions of our six inductees as they rightly deserve.

"While this year’s event looked and felt a little bit different to normal, we’re really pleased to have been able to come up with an option to allow that celebration to happen regardless," she says.

Scott O’Donnell says attendees were encouraged to gather together to celebrate this year’s inductees, where they could do so safely, and watch as Robin (Cliff) Bennetts, John Alexander, Kate Bucknell, Neil Peterken, Richard Riley, and Steve Murphy were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"We know people really look forward to this event every year, and like us they were disappointed it was unable to go ahead," he says. "But, like our inductees, we’re all about finding solutions and looking ahead – so we’re looking forward to 2022 already."

Proceeds raised at the gala dinner where inductees are announced are donated to charity ProActive Youth Driver Education Trust, which supports driver education training for young New Zealanders.

This year, the auction also went online: items up for grabs included guitars signed by Bruce Springsteen and Willie Nelson, packages including a brew-your-own beer and in-house degustation experiences, and more.

TW Events & Incentives event manager Adam Reinsfield says while the event shifted online, it still required a substantial logistical effort behind-the-scenes.

"Pulling together an event attended by hundreds of guests is no small feat, and pivoting to put that together in digital form meant we definitely had to get creative," he says.

The tight time-frame between deciding to shift the event online and it being livestreamed, getting the auction up and running online, and communication with attendees were among the most challenging aspects, he says.

"Neither myself or anybody else in the TW Events team had organised an online event such as this before, so it was unchartered territory almost," Reinsfield says. "I think the biggest concern was ensuring the ease of viewing for our guests, so nailing the technical aspects was quite a daunting prospect.

"Fortunately we had fantastic support from our AV team from Strawberry Sound, and the continued support of both our sponsors and inductees made everything run smoothly."

Around 300 unique users followed along with the livestream on the night.

"We know a lot of people were getting together to make a night of it – including one party of about 60 people – so we’re really pleased the show was not only able to go on but was also appreciated by a pretty large audience," Reinsfield says. "The industry figures inducted into the Hall of Fame were 2021 deserve to be celebrated, no matter the format."

To find out more about the Mobil 1 Delvac NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame inductees for 2021, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport World on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>

MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 