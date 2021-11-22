Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Than 10,000 Vodafone Customers Now Using Wifi Calling To Stay Connected Via Phone And Text

Monday, 22 November 2021, 11:51 am
Press Release: Vodafone

New technology feature is proving popular when the mobile signal is weak

Vodafone has surpassed 10,000 mobile phone users connecting via Wifi Calling, a major milestone for this new technology that enables people in a location with a weak or no mobile signal to make and receive texts and calls using the Wifi signal.

This new software feature is proving popular for people in remote areas, or in buildings with thick walls that mobile signals can sometimes struggle to penetrate.

It also comes as Vodafone prepares to shut down its Sure Signal service from 10 December, an outdated technology that boosts the 3G mobile phone signal.

Sharina Nisha, Head of Network Services, Vodafone NZ, explains: “Since we began enabling Wifi Calling in September, we’ve had rave reviews from Vodafone customers who are enjoying clear and reliable connections.

“We now have 46 smartphones enabled for Wifi Calling, and to use this service customers just need to make sure they have installed the latest device software and then enabled Wifi Calling in their settings.”

A full list of Wifi Calling enabled devices is available on the Vodafone website, and includes iPhones with iOS15 installed on iPhone 6S and above, plus a range of Samsung and OPPO newer model phones.

Over the coming months, at least 30 more devices are expected to be enabled for Wifi Calling, as well as additional new devices as they are released in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Sometimes referred to as Voice over Wifi (VoWifi), to use Wifi Calling Vodafone customers need a voice-calling enabled mobile plan, an eligible phone with Wifi Calling turned on, and a good quality Wifi connection.

For more information about Wifi Calling, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/wificalling

