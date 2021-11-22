Just Cuts Auckland Salons Ready To Reopen With App Appointments

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announcing from Thursday Auckland hairdressers can welcome vaccinated customers, all 12 Just Cuts Auckland salons and Stylists are ready to reopen with appointments available through the Just Cuts smartphone app from 9am on November 25th.

Clients can download the Just Cuts app now for contactless check-in and book at their closest salon from up to 15 kilometres away after 9am on Thursday. Clients will receive a reminder text shortly before their appointment and can simply head to the salon with a valid vaccine pass.

Clients must bring their vaccine pass to enter a Just Cuts Auckland salon for their Style Cut, and all Just Cuts Stylists will need a vaccine pass before returning to salon in line with health regulations.

This appointment process is for one week until the traffic light system commences on Friday December 3rd.

Just Cuts CEO Amber Manning is pleased Auckland salons are opening ahead of schedule.

“These measures provide a sensible, concrete pathway towards reopening that is welcome news for our network of small family owned businesses who have been in lockdown for so long in Auckland,” said Amber.

“At Just Cuts safety remains the priority, and we’re pleased to be part of the trial that will help the government understand how assessing the vaccination status of Clients works in practical settings.”

“Just Cuts will continue to practice strict social distancing in salons and mask wearing remains mandatory for both Clients and Stylists.”

“We know from previous reopenings overseas that pent up demand from at home hair means we'll be busy, so on behalf of Just Cuts salon Owners I ask Clients to download our app now so you're ready to book from Thursday.”

The Just Cuts app is a free download available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

“The Just Cuts app has been in place since our launch in New Zealand, and is the perfect way to book. When you download the app and sign up, you’ll earn points towards vouchers to spend in our salons. As we prepare for party season there’s plenty of fun perks up for grabs,” said Amber.

“Remember, you need to be within 15km of a salon to book online, and you can only book when your nearest salon is open, so you won’t be able to book into a salon until 9am this Thursday.”

