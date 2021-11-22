Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Best Of Hawke’s Bay East Coast Civil Construction Celebrated

Monday, 22 November 2021, 9:00 pm
Black ties, big personalities and community-changing projects were in the spotlight at Friday night’s Civil Contractors New Zealand Hawke’s Bay East Coast Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards.

More than 170 industry movers and shakers made their way to the Toitoi Arts & Events Centre in Hastings to honour the companies and civil construction projects making a positive difference across the Hawke’s Bay East Coast region.

One of the night’s big winners was Fulton Hogan, which picked up two awards for projects designed to improve the region’s water infrastructure.

The company’s recent high profile project building water treatment and water storage infrastructure at Frimley Park in Hastings, won the ‘Projects with a Value Over $3 Million’ category. Fulton Hogan also took home the ‘Maintenance Project’ award for its work managing water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure for Gisborne District Council.

Wairoa-based QRS received the ‘Projects with a Value Between $1 Million and $3 Million’ award for its part in the Mahia Mangatahi Dropout project to protect the Mahia East Coast Road from further damage following a significant slump which occurred in 2019.

The ‘Projects with a Value Between $200,000 and $1 Million’ award went to Topline Contractors for the high quality of its work on a recent project to complete raised pedestrian crossing on Napier’s main street and safety improvements on nearby Tom Parker Avenue.

Gisborne company Currie Construction won the ‘Projects with a Value Under $200,000’ award its State Highway 35 Tatapouri Road project, near Gisborne. The project involved repairs and improvements to the Tatapouri Road Sea Wall, which had suffered considerable damage, leading to a section of the road slumping into the ocean.

The Connexis Apprentice of the Year Award was presented to Hunter Donghi, from Fulton Hogan. The presentation to Donghi was made by Sarah Foster, from Connexis.

CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast chair Bart Mulder said this year attracted a record number of entries, making it one of the most hotly contested of recent decades.

“There are some truly outstanding civil construction projects making meaningful differences across our region and it was fantastic to be able to come together to celebrate the people behind them in front of their peers. The turnout on Friday was the highest in the history of our annual awards – a fantastic result”

This year’s CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards 2021 were judged by Gordon Tripp and Paul Atkins, and sponsored by Hirepool, Higgins, Fulton Hogan, Downer, Connexis, Solo Plastics, Ritchie Civil, Gair Construction, QRS and Humes. Local personality and former host Kevin Wagg provided MC duties and Kiwi comedian Ben Hurley made a guest appearance to provide the audience with plenty of laughs.

