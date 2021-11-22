Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ground Breaking Covid Vaccine Lab Success Leads To Investment Drive

Monday, 22 November 2021, 9:28 pm
Press Release: CVC

COVID-19 Vaccine Corporation (CVC) has produced exciting results in its effort to find a COVID-19 vaccine which remains effective across different mutations and variants of the virus.


In the wake of its most recent successful lab results, following a slew of many in the previous six months, COVID-19 Vaccine Corporation is aiming to raise $2 million to progress its efforts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine enhancer.

The company, made up of New Zealand’s most experienced vaccine producers and biotechnologists, predicted mutations and variations of COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.

As a result, from the outset, its vaccine sought to combat COVID-19’s mutations and variants, such as Delta, with new strains causing further national and international disruptions and lockdowns, as well as rendering New Zealand’s elimination strategy redundant.

CVC founder and Chief Executive Dr Robert Feldman says their most recent success in the lab is exciting progress, signalling massive potential for a unique, New Zealand vaccine designed to combat the virus’ debilitating adaptations.

“When we first created our vaccine in May 2020, it was designed to induce a special type of immunity called a cytotoxic T-Cell response. Our most recent set of lab results show our vaccine does exactly that; inducing the immune response we needed to progress,” Dr Feldman says.

Initially, CVC chose small parts of the COVID-19 virus that it expected would not be prone to mutation. It followed this course, as it predicted variants of the virus were likely to emerge over the course of the pandemic.

The group’s forward thinking has proven astute both in the emergence of the virus variants and its decision to work on parts of the virus which are unlikely to mutate.

“All variants of concern, including Delta, have many mutations, but none in the regions of the virus represented in our vaccine. This means that our vaccine will be as effective against new variants, such as Delta, as for the original virus strain. We also expect our vaccine to maintain efficacy should new variants emerge,” Dr Feldman explains.

“The most recent results are exceptionally exciting. When we originally designed our vaccine we thought it would work. We now have concrete evidence that, in laboratory conditions, it’s doing what it’s supposed to do. This is a significant win in our research, and gives us every reason to move forward as quickly as possible,” he adds.

CVC’s vaccine is intended to supplement existing vaccines, with the aim of improving their efficacy further, and protecting against the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.

With sufficient funding, CVC’s vaccine could complete a human trial by the end of 2022.

To date, the company has raised $4.3 million dollars in private company funding, and nearly $1 million in government funding.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CVC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>




REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 