Hairdressers This Week But 3 December Is A Cruel Twist For Hospitality
While there is finally a date, the Dairy and Business
Owners Group takes
issue that hospitality is being wrongly treated as a risk with
hospitality businesses kicked way down the road to Friday 3 December.
“We
celebrate that hairdressers and barbers can reopen later
this week
but we are shocked by the disregard for hospitality,” says Sunny
Kaushall, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.
“There’s no reason
at all why the government could not have gone to Step
3 this week. We thought they’d allow us to open even with a 25 person
limit so that we can start generating cashflow and to test the new app.
“As hospitality staff are fully vaccinated we just don’t understand it.
“Today is depressing. It’s cruel and
soul-destroying. The government
does not give a stuff about hospitality. There seems an arrogant view in
government that it’s the fault of businesses who fail despite the fact
that they’ve closed us down for months by diktat.
“It’s like they don’t
understand that businesses involved in food are
highly regulated and operate food control plans. If anyone can reopen
safely it’s our sector.
“Now it is not
even 1 December but 3 December instead and it just
sucks.
It’s awful.
“Then we’ve got huge
problems in Central Auckland that we need to speak
to the Prime Minister about. We have a plan as she didn’t meet
hospitality last time she visited Auckland because I asked for a
meeting. I am going to ask again but I’m not holding my breath,” Mr
Kaushal said.