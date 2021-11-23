Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GBA & Maven Federal Credit Union Unite

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 6:36 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Maven Federal Credit Union, www.mavenfederal.org, announces the prelaunch of its website 2.0, allowing all GBA Members to join. The Prelaunch involves making the website live, beginning a campaign to raise funds and membership enrollment.

The site is currently a minimum viable product (MVP), allowing the website to be built with only the necessary features to satisfy early adopters. The final, complete set of features for the MFCU will be developed following feedback from the product's initial users. Feedback is encouraged from GBA members, creating a sense of ownership amongst members through the MFCU's open feedback loop.

This GBA-sponsored "bank" will be owned by its members. It can be upgraded through consensus to deposit funds and usage as a regenerative financial engine, powering future needs or innovation.

Why join? How are these services different from everyone else?

MFCU network customers will receive benefits including:

  1. Elimination of Punitive Overdraft Fees
  2. Removal of All Predatory Aspects to Financial Services
  3. Digital Assets remain in the hands of the people. (Main Street not Wall Street)
  4. GBA Members can make loans and investments (Crowdfund) in GBA Member projects- Profits are returned to GBA Members
  5. Dividends earned by being a relay node or participant node in the network
  6. Account holders/members own the bank

The Maven Federal Credit Union (MFCU) and the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) are working within the framework of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and the Federal Credit Union Act (FCUA) to ensure that MFCU is following all appropriate regulations, collaborating to simplify the complexities and punitive services, prevalent within the banking sector.

The official charter will be received after the campaign has finished and a business package part 2 has been submitted to the NCUA. Operations scheduled to begin April 2022 per the timeline on MFCU's website mavenfederal.org.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 