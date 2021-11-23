Diamonds.co.nz And Everledger Work Together In A New Zealand First Provenance Partnership

New Zealand Jeweller Sells Diamonds with “Mana”: Verifiable Origin Using Everledger

By using a new service from Everledger, independent retailers can easily reference the origin, human rights, and environmental performance of their diamond listings from the world’s leading producers

Everledger, an independent technology company that enables traceability and provenance to high-value goods, has partnered with Diamonds.co.nz, New Zealand’s online diamond jewellery retailer, to verify diamond origin information for display within their website. As more diamond jewellery sales begin online, Diamonds.co.nz has rapidly incorporated new technologies to make the online shopping experience easier and more trustworthy for their clientele. Now that the retailer’s product pages are amplified with images of each diamond’s origin and creation process, customers can discover the truthful story of their jewellery’s provenance.

Questions around legitimate origin are consistent within the diamond trade because the journey from mine to market involves a myriad of exchanges well before a jewellery purchase is ever made. With Evereldger and the use of blockchain technology, however, diamond data is recorded securely and made available to all stakeholders along the supply chain. Large brands already use this information from Everledger to verify product claims within their own e-commerce platforms, but the technology company has now made it easier for small businesses and independent retailers to incorporate these kinds of data insights with a simple plug-in and monthly subscription.

A new generation of engagement ring customers today are considering claims of sustainability in their jewellery purchases. In recognising that trusted backstories are more important than ever before, Diamonds.co.nz is making transparency and a commitment to ethical sourcing central to their brand experience. By adopting new technologies like diamond tracking on the blockchain and an added functionality to their product pages from Everledger, Diamonds.co.nz is quickly responding to the changing retail landscape with diamond information previously unavailable to stores and customers alike.

“Integrity speaks to the value New Zealanders place on honesty, trust, humility and reciprocal respect,” said Everledger Founder and CEO Leanne Kemp. We are very pleased to partner with diamonds.co.nz; they have a reputation for being open, safe, accessible, down-to-earth and good to work with. All of these characteristics are cornerstone hallmarks of the Maori concept “Mana” – something that is earned, protected and respected. With Everledger, Diamonds.co.nz are pioneering trust and transparency for their customers whilst reimagining the emergence of tomorrow’s industry.“

“Historically we have relied on the Kimberley Process and De Beers Sightholders to supply ethically sourced natural diamonds to our clients. Explaining this concept to clients has normally fallen on deaf ears, however, as this is more of a wholesale trade initiative and we really have nothing to show to back up the discussion other than a declaration on our invoices,” said Paul Bunker, Managing Director of Diamonds.co.nz. He added: “With our target market being very much attuned to new technology, being able to offer diamonds that have proven country of origin backed through the Everledger Platform is a game changer for our company in every way. To be able to position Diamonds.co.nz as a leader in the supply of ethically sourced diamonds in New Zealand, backed by immutable blockchain technology is certainly at the forefront of our business ethos.”

