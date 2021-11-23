Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Diamonds.co.nz And Everledger Work Together In A New Zealand First Provenance Partnership

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Everledger

New Zealand Jeweller Sells Diamonds with “Mana”: Verifiable Origin Using Everledger

By using a new service from Everledger, independent retailers can easily reference the origin, human rights, and environmental performance of their diamond listings from the world’s leading producers 

Everledger, an independent technology company that enables traceability and provenance to high-value goods, has partnered with Diamonds.co.nz, New Zealand’s online diamond jewellery retailer, to verify diamond origin information for display within their website. As more diamond jewellery sales begin online, Diamonds.co.nz has rapidly incorporated new technologies to make the online shopping experience easier and more trustworthy for their clientele. Now that the retailer’s product pages are amplified with images of each diamond’s origin and creation process, customers can discover the truthful story of their jewellery’s provenance.

Questions around legitimate origin are consistent within the diamond trade because the journey from mine to market involves a myriad of exchanges well before a jewellery purchase is ever made. With Evereldger and the use of blockchain technology, however, diamond data is recorded securely and made available to all stakeholders along the supply chain. Large brands already use this information from Everledger to verify product claims within their own e-commerce platforms, but the technology company has now made it easier for small businesses and independent retailers to incorporate these kinds of data insights with a simple plug-in and monthly subscription.

A new generation of engagement ring customers today are considering claims of sustainability in their jewellery purchases. In recognising that trusted backstories are more important than ever before, Diamonds.co.nz is making transparency and a commitment to ethical sourcing central to their brand experience. By adopting new technologies like diamond tracking on the blockchain and an added functionality to their product pages from Everledger, Diamonds.co.nz is quickly responding to the changing retail landscape with diamond information previously unavailable to stores and customers alike.

“Integrity speaks to the value New Zealanders place on honesty, trust, humility and reciprocal respect,” said Everledger Founder and CEO Leanne Kemp. We are very pleased to partner with diamonds.co.nz; they have a reputation for being open, safe, accessible, down-to-earth and good to work with. All of these characteristics are cornerstone hallmarks of the Maori concept “Mana” – something that is earned, protected and respected. With Everledger, Diamonds.co.nz are pioneering trust and transparency for their customers whilst reimagining the emergence of tomorrow’s industry.“

“Historically we have relied on the Kimberley Process and De Beers Sightholders to supply ethically sourced natural diamonds to our clients. Explaining this concept to clients has normally fallen on deaf ears, however, as this is more of a wholesale trade initiative and we really have nothing to show to back up the discussion other than a declaration on our invoices,” said Paul Bunker, Managing Director of Diamonds.co.nz. He added: “With our target market being very much attuned to new technology, being able to offer diamonds that have proven country of origin backed through the Everledger Platform is a game changer for our company in every way. To be able to position Diamonds.co.nz as a leader in the supply of ethically sourced diamonds in New Zealand, backed by immutable blockchain technology is certainly at the forefront of our business ethos.”

Contact us to find out more

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Everledger on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 