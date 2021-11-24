Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail Chief Executive Steps Down

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says.

Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says.

"I have accepted his resignation and on behalf of the Board, I thank him for his service to KiwiRail as Chair and subsequently as Group Chief Executive during a time of growth and unprecedented Government support. The period included the revitalisation of rail in Northland, the re-opening of the Wairoa-Napier line, significant capital projects nationally, and the project to introduce two brand-new Interislander ferries."

Mr Miller says he is proud to have led KiwiRail through a transformational period, including improved safety leadership.

"Historically the company has been under-resourced and, with Government support, I have been redressing that deficit. The workshop rebuild programme including planned wagon assembly at Hilllside, and 67 new locomotives on order for the South Island, are all part of ensuring KiwiRail is on a strong footing for the future, and able to contribute to helping New Zealand reach its emissions reduction targets.

"I wish Team KiwiRail well as they deliver projects which will see rail enjoy a greater role in New Zealand's transport sector in future."

Ms McCormack says KiwiRail Deputy Chief Executive Todd Moyle has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive.

"The Board will immediately begin a search for a permanent replacement for Mr Miller but until then I know KiwiRail is in a safe and trusted pair of hands with Mr Moyle," Ms McCormack says.

"As Acting Chair, I take seriously the safety of all KiwiRail's 4300 staff. I am also personally committed to ensuring that KiwiRail provides workplaces where all of our people can thrive.

"I will work closely with Mr Moyle to ensure these priorities are demonstrated throughout the company's many workplaces.

"The Board will also expect Mr Moyle, and the new Chief Executive once appointed, to work effectively with our union partners. With more than 70 per cent of our workforce unionised, our unions rank alongside our most important stakeholders. We need to work cooperatively with them to build a more reliable and resilient network that will attract more freight to rail and in doing so, help lower New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

"KiwiRail is busy with large infrastructure projects underway in Auckland ahead of the opening of City Rail Link, and developments in the ports at Waitohi Picton and Wellington ahead of the arrival of new Interislander ferries. To safely and successfully achieve this work over the next few years requires all our team to be committed and involved.

"The company's senior management has the Board's full support as KiwiRail works through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a change of leadership while remaining focussed on safety, and on delivering for New Zealand. I am confident that can be achieved."

