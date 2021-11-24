Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Rise Of The ‘App Tourist’

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: App Annie

App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company, and AppsFlyer, the marketing measurement and experience platform, have released a report on the State of App Marketing in Australia & New Zealand, exploring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local mobile industry, and guidance around how companies and brands can better analyse market opportunities.

In the face of widespread social distancing measures and lockdowns, consumers throughout Australia and New Zealand explored digital alternatives, adopting mobile apps en masse. This led to a sustained year-on-year increase in consumer in-app spending across the majority of categories measured from Q1 2020 to Q2 2021.

However, the ever-present threat of mobile install fraud continues to loom - particularly among Shopping and Finance apps, where fraudulent installs can account for more than 50% of total downloads. Overall, the report estimates that ANZ apps had a financial fraud exposure of over AUD $21.3 million (USD $15.7 million) in the first half of 2021 alone.

Meanwhile, though the pandemic triggered a flurry of app downloads, the verdict is in - lockdowns are bad for retention. With consumers increasingly trialing apps to find out which ones spark joy and enable them to better navigate this new normal, Australia and New Zealand have seen a significant rise in ‘app tourism’. In fact, Shopping, Gaming and Health & Fitness - categories that enjoyed a surge in interest during the height of the pandemic - saw consecutive year-over-year dips from 2019 to 2021. However, the introduction of Apple’s privacy-centric iOS 14 and the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework earlier this year has made remarketing more challenging, as reliance on user-level data becomes a thing of the past.

“In many ways, the mobile app market in ANZ has never been healthier, and consumer spending has never been higher as Australians and New Zealanders double-down on new mobile-first habits. But if the pandemic created ‘app tourism’, the challenge for marketers moving into 2022 will be how to get consumers to settle down more permanently,” said Cindy Deng, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at App Annie. “App Annie helps act as that bridge between brands and their consumers to understand fluctuations in mobile preferences and values, and how to therefore fuel winning mobile experiences.”

“Six months into the enforcement of Apple’s ATT, marketers in the ANZ region are still struggling to understand the material impact of these privacy measures in their mobile marketing strategies.” said Antony Wilcox, Director of Growth, Australia & New Zealand at AppsFlyer. “With ANZ being an iOS dominant region with a whopping 80% user penetration, we encourage all advertisers to find that balance between consumer privacy, while providing personalisation through a smart approach to data insights. Our mission at AppsFlyer in this region is to empower app marketers and technology partners to create better and more meaningful customer relationships.”

Other key insights and statistics from the report include:

  • Finance app downloads in Australia and New Zealand grew 35% and 25% respectively year-on-year between H1 2020 and H1 2021 as the pandemic accelerated the trend away from cash
  • Entertainment and Lifestyle (primarily dating) apps have been identified as standout areas of consumer spending growth, registering a 75% and 45% year-on-year increase respectively in Australia in Q1 2021, and a 45% increase all around in New Zealand
  • Shopping apps have almost doubled in-app purchases year-on-year across both markets
  • Food & Drink saw a 66% increase in remarketing conversations in Q2 2021 as residents turned to food delivery services to ride-out the stay-at-home orders
  • There was a quick and sustained bump in iOS budgets and install spend post-ATT enforcement, averaging at 66%

The State of App Marketing in Australia & New Zealand report leveraged App Annie’s mobile estimates used by over 1 million registered users, measuring downloads among 3,250 apps across ANZ between Q1 2020 and Q2 2021 that have AppsFlyer’s SDK installed. This covered 237 million app installs, including 136 million non-organic app installs, across Gaming, Shopping, Finance, Food & Drink, Health & Fitness and Social apps. To learn more, download the report here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from App Annie on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 