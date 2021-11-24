Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Targets Net Zero By 2050; Working With Customers To Transition To Low Emissions Economy

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has today reported operational emissions reductions of 50% since 2019, increased sustainable finance lending and initiatives and tools to support business customers to reduce emissions.

The bank’s progress against sustainability targets, revealed today in its sustainability report, follows BNZ becoming the first New Zealand bank to sign-up to the Net Zero Banking Alliance, committing the bank to reduce emissions across its investment and lending portfolios to net zero emissions by 2050.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says, “The work to tackle emissions requires a partnership approach. BNZ has a critical role to reduce our impacts and support our customers to transition to a low emissions future.

“We are working with large customers on transition plans, incentivising environmental improvements with sustainability linked loans and have supported 6,000 smaller businesses to measure and reduce emissions with the Climate Action Toolbox,” he says.

In the last 12 months BNZ developed the first farm sustainability linked loan with Lewis Road Creamery producer Southern Pastures and completed low emissions transition plans with several large business customers. In conjunction with partners including the Sustainable Business Network and MBIE, BNZ also launched the Climate Action Toolbox, an online tool to support small and medium businesses to measure and reduce emissions.

Making a Difference

BNZ’s sustainability report shows progress against a number of initiatives under the two pillars of its sustainability strategy Kaitiakitanga - accelerating the just transition to a net zero emissions economy that supports the regeneration of the natural environment – and Manaakitanga - growing the long-term social, cultural and financial wellbeing of all New Zealanders. These include:

Kaitiakitanga

  • $618 million in Sustainable Finance in FY21
  • 38% reduction in car fleet with 100% electric and plug in hybrid car fleet by 2023
  • First farm Sustainability Linked Loan with Southern Pastures and launched Climate Action Toolbox

Manaakitanga

  • $12.5 million in no and low interest loans and advances since 2014 including;
    • $514,000 payday advances through PayNow, partnership with Paysauce
    • $1.7 million in interest and fee free lending for Habitat for Humanity home repairs programme.
  • Launch of the digital pledge and digital skills report
  • 92,000 people helped to be safer online with BNZ Scam Savvy

Mr Huggins says, “As well as climate change, we’re intent on tackling issues that support the development of a more inclusive economy that benefits more people.

“We are working with a range of partners to increase the availability and affordability of warm, dry and secure homes and are investing in our capabilities to support the development of a vibrant Maori economy.

“We are also focused on being an inclusive employer, supporting the wellbeing of our people and increasing gender and Maori representation in our organisation,” he says.

You can find out more about BNZ’s Sustainability Strategy and progress against targets here, as well as how BNZ is managing its exposure to climate change in its climate risk disclosure statement.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 