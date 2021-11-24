Petcover NZ Adds New Affordable Pet Insurance Policies

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Petcover New Zealand

Petcover New Zealand increases its affordable range of pet insurance policies to create an inclusive solution for Kiwi pet owners.

Petcover NZ, in an approach designed to provide a full variety of pet insurance for dogs, cats and horses, has added a new suite of mid-range and safety net policies to its offering. This strengthens the already market-leading pet insurer’s standing to become the largest specialist pet insurer in New Zealand to date.

Petcover Group Founder and Managing Director Doug Ford says, “With our extended range of pet insurance, which already includes our Superior Plans with our Umbrella for Life cover, we now offer Kiwi pet owners the opportunity to access the necessity of pet insurance for their beloved companions with a range of options, whatever their budget.”

The mid-range and safety net cover offers some of the following benefits*:

Veterinary fee cover.

Third party liability cover.

Excess and co-payment options.

In addition, all Petcover New Zealand pet insurance for dogs, cats and horses includes the following to give pet owners peace of mind and the assurance that their pets are protected:

A team of specialist pet experts, dedicated to offering full cover without any limitations for pre-existing cover whenever possible.

Three month reviewed policy exclusions, with an intention to remove completely, something other providers do not offer.

Claims Assessors who hold university degrees in veterinary science, enabling them to fully understand customers’ claims.

Simple online claims form completion.

The move to provide a full menu of cover follows in the steps of the Petcover Group’s global business in Australia, the UK and Europe, where the company provides the most extensive pet insurance cover in those markets. Indeed, Petcover Australia has enjoyed multiple awards ranging from financial services leaders Canstar for best and most comprehensive cover for cats and dogs to Mozo Awards for its pet insurance products.

For a full list of Petcover New Zealand insurance products, visit https://www.petcovergroup.com/nz/

The Petcover Group – providing unrivalled customer service to pet owners for more than 15 years.

*Policy choice dependant

