Boarder Certainty

Kiwi Entrepreneurs And Exporters Should Welcome The Take-off Path To Quarantine Free Travel If Fully Vaccinated, First To Australia From January 17, And Then The World From February 13 Without Going Through MIQ Before We Open Up To All From April 30.

“Tourism Operators Now Know It Is Time To Get Planning And Ready For Overseas Visitors,” Says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. “And While The New International Border Plan May Be Overly Cautious For Enterprises Rearing To Go, It At Least Gives Certainty And That Is What We Asked For.”

Mr Barnett Said Government Has Shown It Can Be “flexible” Evidenced By The Piloting Of The Vaccine Pass Enabling Hairdressers To Open From Tomorrow.

“Now We Want To Know What Will Give Government Confidence To Accelerate The Conditions And Timing Of Opening The Border Faster And Wider To Bring In Not Just New Zealand Citizens But Skilled Workers, Students Or Even Investors And Tourists Who Are All Fully Vaccinated, Testing Negative And Arriving From Countries On Our Safe List?”

© Scoop Media

