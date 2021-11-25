Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Survey Says: Kiwis Are Splurging More And Planning Ahead This Silly Season

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 7:42 am
Press Release: Trade Me Limited

After a tough year, Kiwis are spending more and getting into the festive spirit earlier, according to Trade Me’s annual Christmas survey.

Trade Me spokesperson Sarah O'Leary said nearly 1,500 New Zealanders took part in the annual survey which sought to find out more about Kiwis’ shopping behaviour during the festive season.

“Kiwis have told us that they’re splurging on their Christmas celebrations after what has been a difficult year. This year 68 per cent of New Zealanders plan to spend between $200-$1,000 this Christmas, a 4 per cent increase in the number who planned to spend that much when compared with 2020.

“Another 13 per cent of us have set aside more than $1,000 for their budget this Christmas.”

Miss O'Leary reckons these spending jumps reflect New Zealanders’ desire to celebrate with loved ones and make it a special day after the year that was. “At Christmas time, Kiwis take a moment to show their love and appreciation for each other and this year it looks like there will be a few extra pressies under the tree.”

Stock concerns see Santa’s on the job early

Survey results showed Kiwis are rushing out early to get their loved ones gifts this Christmas with concerns about international stock shortages. “With global supply chain challenges as a result of the pandemic, there are going to be shortages across the board this silly season, so Kiwis are getting in early to avoid missing out.

24 per cent of Kiwis said they’d be doing their Christmas shopping as early as October, while 51 per cent said they will be wrapped and ready come December 1.”

Miss O'Leary said early Christmas preparation was also reflected in searches and sales onsite. “In October we saw over 74,500 searches for ‘Christmas’ onsite, an 11 per cent increase when compared to the same month last year. We also saw over 32,000 searches for ‘Christmas tree’ in October, marking a year-on-year increase of 24 per cent.

“When it comes to toy sales, in October we saw a 59 per cent jump in the number of new toys sold onsite when compared with the year prior.”

Secondhand gifts get Santa’s tick

Miss O'Leary said lots of Kiwis are set to receive preloved gifts this Christmas. “39 per cent of Kiwis said at least some of their Christmas shopping will be secondhand this year.

Miss O'Leary said there are many reasons why Kiwis buy secondhand at Christmas. “Survey respondents said buying secondhand is the best way to find rare and unique gifts with sustainability clearly on Kiwis’ minds. It’s also a golden opportunity to get more bang for your buck when buying gifts.

“Our recent 2021 Secondhand Report showed that in the past six months alone, 3 in 4 Kiwis have bought something secondhand with 83 per cent saying they are proud of doing so. We’re not surprised to see this reflected in our Christmas shopping, especially this year when Kiwis are facing stock shortages.”

‘Tis the season for Canterbury shoppers

For the second year in a row, Canterbury came out on top as the most festive region in the country. “Once again Cantabrians are the happiest shoppers, with 71 per cent saying they don’t mind Christmas shopping.

To sweeten the Christmas shopping process, Miss O'Leary said Northlanders were the most likely to dabble in a bit of self gifting. “This year, 55 per cent of Northland respondents admitted to popping an extra gift in their shopping cart for themselves.”

Looking at the country as a whole, Miss O'Leary said half of New Zealanders buy themselves something when they’re shopping for others. “The least likely region to indulge was Manawatū, where just 36 per cent of respondents said they give themself a gift.”

Kids the easiest to buy for, the most spoiled

34 per cent of Kiwis said they found children the easiest to buy for at Christmas. “This year Kiwis will spend the most on their kids (38%) followed by their partners (27%), and then their grandchildren (11%).

“On the other hand, Kiwis said they will spend the least amount of money on gifts for their grandparents, colleagues and friends.”

Miss O'Leary said partners came out as the hardest people to buy for, with 26 per cent of respondents saying they found these gifts the trickiest to pick.

