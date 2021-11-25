Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JLL NZ Appoints Mike DeDera As New Director Of Supply Chain

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: JLL

JLL is delighted to welcome Mike DeDera as its new Director of Supply Chain. The strategic appointment comes as New Zealand’s rapidly-growing logistics market grapples with meeting the challenge of accommodating greater demand for E and Q commerce against a backdrop of limited land supply, rising shipping costs and the call to reduce environmental impact.

Mike DeDera

DeDera, who joins from DHL, is a supply chain expert with significant third-party logistics experience in both B2B and B2C channels. He has particular expertise in E Commerce, where he has used his deep understanding of critical supply chain links to help large national retailers improve their distribution to maximise their online retail potential.

His appointment enables JLL’s Industrial team to become the first New Zealand real estate agency to integrate supply chain expertise within its client service, something DeDera anticipates will continue to become even more important in real estate decision-making.

“In 2020, the logistics and industrial market accounted for almost half of all commercial real estate transactions in New Zealand. And while Covid may not have checked the sector’s momentum, it has highlighted weak points in global supply chain networks.”

“The need for informed decision-making has never been greater. Backed by JLL’s existing global supply chain team, I believe that adding my expertise in helping blue-chip clients in New Zealand transform their supply chains gives us something unique in the real estate business here and will allow us to help clients secure the best properties for their logistics requirements.”

JLL New Zealand’s Head of Logistics and Industrial, Jolyon Thomson, says DeDera’s appointment enables the company, uniquely, to provide clients with bespoke, sustainable solutions.

“When it comes to the logistics market, there’s no one size fits all approach. It’s not good enough to just match a client to a property based on an appreciation of its current need. Rather, we want to be able to provide real estate solutions that support future objectives and aspirations, from expansion to improved environmental performance.”

“This is where Mike, with his experience and ability to take a deep dive into the supply chain dynamics of our clients, will provide us with a key point of difference in the New Zealand market.”

