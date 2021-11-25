New Chief Executive For Food Waikato

Dairy product manufacturer New Zealand Food Innovation Waikato has appointed Tony Giles as its new Chief Executive.

Tony, who was formerly Chief Executive of New Zealand Dairy Goat Co-operative, will take over from Stuart Gordon, who has been Chief Executive of FoodWaikato for the past nine years.

Stuart is stepping down from the role but will remain as part-time Chief Executive at Waikato Innovation Park, where FoodWaikato is based.

FoodWaikato Chairman, Barry Harris, said Stuart was leaving the company in a strong position and FoodWaikato was fortunate to have attracted someone to replace him that also had an in-depth knowledge of dairy manufacturing.

“Tony comes to FoodWaikato from New Zealand Dairy Goat Co-operative, so he not only has knowledge in the dairy goat industry, but he also brings a wealth of experience in dairy manufacturing, international marketing, leadership, and governance.”

FoodWaikato offers specialised spray drying facilities for the manufacture of innovative dairy products, including infant formula. It tripled its manufacturing capacity with the commissioning of a new spray dryer in 2020 and it has grown its staff from two to nearly 40, over the past nine years.

© Scoop Media

