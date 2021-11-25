Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Car Is A Huge Purchase - So Who Do Customers Trust?

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Canstar

Buying a new car is one of the biggest and most important purchases you’ll make. Choosing the right car will ensure your particular lifestyle needs are met, and for years to come. And today, Canstar is proud to announce the winner of its Most Satisfied Customers New Cars Award: Mitsubishi Motors!

Mitsubishi’s customers gave it top marks for Overall Satisfaction, along with five stars for Driving Experience, Value For Money, Reliability and After-Sales service.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said the win was emphatic, with Mitsubishi’s sweep of five-star ratings underlining how much its customers value the brand.

“Our research shows New Zealanders care that their cars are safe for their families, that they are fuel efficient, and that if something goes wrong they will get dealership support.

“Mitsubishi has shown it meets these needs, and more. The brand is hugely popular with Kiwis - and has been for years - and this award confirms its strong presence in the market. The team should be very proud of this win.”

Tafaoga Kamoto, Mitsubishi’s Customer Experience Manager, said: “We’re incredibly humbled to have our customers rate us at the top for Customer Satisfaction in the New Cars category. Over the past five years in particular, our customer experience over the vehicle's lifetime has become a key focus for Mitsubishi Motors NZ and our industry-leading dealer network.

She continued, “It’s fantastic to see those internal indicators that we’ve seen moving for a while now be reflected in winning this award from Canstar. This has been an award that we’ve coveted for a while now and we have every confidence that we’ll hang on to it for years to come.”

As part of its research to find the winner, Canstar asked Kiwis about their driving habits. The answers reflect the surge in recent car buying, with more than 93,000 new cars registered so far this year. That figure eclipses the total for all of 2020, which came in just under 81,000.

It is clear New Zealanders remain extremely dependent on cars, despite environmental concerns supporting higher usage of public transport.

The research shows 60% of New Zealanders drive themselves to work, with just 7% using public transport, and only 5% walking. Unsurprisingly, given the size of the city, 67% of Aucklanders drive themselves to work, while 10% use public transport. In Wellington, a far more compact city, 55% of locals drive themselves to work, while just 8% use public transport.

The research also shows how much we value safety in our cars, with nearly 60% of respondents saying a car’s safety rating impacts the decision to buy. Around half of respondents say fuel efficiency and warranty / after-sales service are also an important factor when purchasing a new car. These factors are more important for older buyers, compared to younger generations, the research shows.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

 

