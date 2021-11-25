Consultation Opens On Clean Vehicle Information Options

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has opened a consultation today seeking feedback on options for displaying Clean Vehicle information to consumers.

Earlier this year, the Government introduced the Clean Car Standard and the Clean Car Discount policies that aim to reduce emissions from road transport and support efforts to transition New Zealand to a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

These policy changes will result in an overall lower emissions profile of cars imported into the country, improve importers’ registration information, and introduce a ‘feebate’ scheme that charges a fee for high-emitting vehicles and offers a rebate for purchasing a vehicle with zero or very low emissions.

To help inform consumers when purchasing a vehicle, the Government has agreed the following information should be visible at the point-of-purchase:



Currently this information does not need to be made available to consumers, putting the responsibility on consumers to undertake their own research before purchasing a vehicle.

MBIE is now seeking feedback on how this information should be displayed and outlines four possible options in the discussion document. If the proposal proceeds, it will result in amendments made to the Energy Efficiency (Vehicle Fuel Economy Labelling) Regulations 2007.

Visit MBIE’s Have Your Say webpage to view the discussion document and for more information about how to make a submission.

Have Your Say – Clean Vehicle information consultation

The consultation period runs for four weeks with submissions closing at 5pm, Thursday 23 December 2021.

