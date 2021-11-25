Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taxpayer Victory: Govt’s Three Waters Ads Canned For Straying Into Propaganda

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the cancellation of the taxpayer-funded Three Waters ad campaign.

BusinessDesk reports that the Government’s $3.5 million Three Waters ad campaign has been canned early due to concerns from the Public Service Commission that the ads were ‘straying into advocating government policy rather than explaining policy’.

Responding to this revelation, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“Councils and ratepayers up and down the country have told us they were appalled by what they – and we – considered condescending taxpayer-funded propaganda. Now we learn that the tsar of public service propriety shared these concerns.”

“We’re glad that the Public Service Commission has stepped in, but it feels like too little, too late. The Three Waters ads were allowed to run for months, during a highly sensitive council engagement process, with a budget of millions. And the Government’s Three Waters propaganda site, backed by taxpayer-funded Google ads, is still active.”

“The Commission needs to issue a firm public statement explaining that taxpayer-funded propaganda is never acceptable, that the Three Waters campaign has crossed the line, and that whichever official who signed off on the campaign needs to step down. In short, heads should roll.”

BusinessDesk has also reported that officials at the Department of Internal Affairs have withheld the release of details of the campaign’s marketing and communications proposal, after taking 50 working days to respond to an information request.

“This raises obvious questions,” says Mr Houlbrooke. “Is the marketing proposal being kept secret because it reveals in plain language that the campaign was always intended to influence political opinion?”

BusinessDesk has now asked Three Waters officials to reconsider their redactions. “We have now flagged this issue with the Ombudsman,” says Mr Houlbrooke. “If officials fail to front up with the documents that led to this disgraceful propaganda campaign within 20 working days, we’ll refer the matter to the Ombudsman for official investigation.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 