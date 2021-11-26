Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Facebook Gaming Passes Youtube Gaming In Hours Watched – 1.3B Hours In Q3 2021

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:09 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Facebook Gaming had a dominant Q3 in 2021 which saw the video-game streaming segment of the social media giants accomplish several milestones. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Facebook Gaming overtook Youtube Gaming in hours watched for the first time after recording an estimated 1.3B hours watched in Q3 2021.

Facebook Gaming Records Catches Up To Youtube Gaming

Facebook Gaming was only launched in 2018 but has since grown to become a formidable competitor to established video-game streaming platforms such as Twitch and Youtube Gaming. Facebook Gaming’s performance in Q3 2021 relative to its two main competitors serves as further evidence of its rising influence. In Q3 2021, Facebook Gaming logged more hours watched in a quarter than Youtube Gaming for the first time ever.

Facebook Gaming recorded an estimated 1.3B hours watched in Q3 2021 compared to Youtube Gaming’s 1.13B hours watched in the same quarter. The long-running frontrunner of the video-game streaming industry, Twitch was still way ahead, logging 5.8B hours watched in the same quarter. Impressively though, Facebook Gaming was the only platform to experience growth in the number of hours watched for the quarter.

Q3 2021’s figure is also a remarkable 59% YoY increase from 2020 further highlighting Facebook Gaming’s rapid growth.

Twitch And Youtube Gaming Q3 2021 Performance Show Signs Of Decline

In the first half of 2021, Twitch seemed to carry over much of the momentum built from 2020 but Q3’s figures show that growth on the platform is starting to decline. The estimated 5.8B hours watched on Twitch in Q3 is an 11% QoQ decrease from Q2. The number of total hours streamed on the platform, number of unique channels and the average number of concurrent viewership experienced QoQ declines of 8.3%, 9.6% and 13% respectively.

Youtube Gaming saw a similar trend as it saw its viewership numbers decline in Q3 2021 compared to Q2. The number of hours watched on the platform decreased by 12.6% from the previous quarter and is notably a 32.5% YoY decrease from Q3 2020. The only platform out of the three major providers to record a YoY decrease in terms of total hours watched.

Youtube Gaming’s other viewership metrics are also down for Q3 2021. The number of hours streamed and the number of unique channels on the platform also experienced QoQ declines of 5.6% and 8.4% respectively.

Robert Pascal, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Facebook Gaming has grown to become a legitimate threat to the throne that Twitch has held for some time as the premier video-game streaming platform. Passing Youtube Gaming for the first time ever in hours watched in a quarter signals a passing of the torch for second place and is clear evidence of Facebook Gaming’s impressive growth. While the social media giants have plenty of catching up to do with Twitch, it seems to be well on the way to become a more competitive rival.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/11/25/facebook-gaming-passes-youtube-gaming-in-hours-watched-13b-hours-in-q3-2021/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 